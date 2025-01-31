BILLY CORGAN Debuts New Podcast 'The Magnificent Others'

Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, will launch his new podcast, "The Magnificent Others", on February 5 via Bill Maher's Club Random Studios. Watch the official trailer for the podcast's first installment and its high-powered slate of guests below.

"The Magnificent Others" will bring listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Previously announced last March, the show will feature weekly in-depth conversations with its first installment to include KISS legend Gene Simmons, Corey Feldman, Sam Moore (SAM & DAVE),Richie Sambora (BON JOVI),Carnie Wilson (WILSON PHILLIPS),Tom Morello, Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo. Through in-depth, candid conversations, all captured on camera in a unique, engaging way, Billy and his guests peel back the layers of success in captivating in-person interviews, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their journeys and defined their paths.

When not developing "The Magnificent Others", Corgan has stayed busy with THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, recently releasing their acclaimed thirteen collection, "Aghori Mhori Mei" alongside an expansive run of U.S. stadium performances with GREEN DAY as part of "The Saviors Tour" and arena dates nationwide. The band also had an acclaimed run across Europe last summer with a combination of arena and headline festival dates, along with their multi-city Latin American fall tour. These dates saw THE SMASHING PUMPKINS play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade. With more shows on the horizon, the band is currently slated for three performances in Europe later this year.

Beyond his accomplishments as a Grammy Award-winning musician, Billy is a versatile producer, songwriter, and poet. He serves as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance, owns Madame Zuzu's, a beloved tea shop in Highland, Illinois, and remains a devout philanthropist through varying initiatives focusing on animal advocacy and no-kill shelters.