  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BILLY CORGAN Debuts New Podcast 'The Magnificent Others'

January 31, 2025

Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, will launch his new podcast, "The Magnificent Others", on February 5 via Bill Maher's Club Random Studios. Watch the official trailer for the podcast's first installment and its high-powered slate of guests below.

"The Magnificent Others" will bring listeners face-to-face with world-renowned artists, innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Previously announced last March, the show will feature weekly in-depth conversations with its first installment to include KISS legend Gene Simmons, Corey Feldman, Sam Moore (SAM & DAVE),Richie Sambora (BON JOVI),Carnie Wilson (WILSON PHILLIPS),Tom Morello, Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo. Through in-depth, candid conversations, all captured on camera in a unique, engaging way, Billy and his guests peel back the layers of success in captivating in-person interviews, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their journeys and defined their paths.

When not developing "The Magnificent Others", Corgan has stayed busy with THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, recently releasing their acclaimed thirteen collection, "Aghori Mhori Mei" alongside an expansive run of U.S. stadium performances with GREEN DAY as part of "The Saviors Tour" and arena dates nationwide. The band also had an acclaimed run across Europe last summer with a combination of arena and headline festival dates, along with their multi-city Latin American fall tour. These dates saw THE SMASHING PUMPKINS play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade. With more shows on the horizon, the band is currently slated for three performances in Europe later this year.

Beyond his accomplishments as a Grammy Award-winning musician, Billy is a versatile producer, songwriter, and poet. He serves as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance, owns Madame Zuzu's, a beloved tea shop in Highland, Illinois, and remains a devout philanthropist through varying initiatives focusing on animal advocacy and no-kill shelters.

Find more on Smashing pumpkins
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).