LACUNA COIL Announces May 2023 West Coast U.S. Tour

Italian metal veterans LACUNA COIL have announced their return to the U.S. next year with a special West Coast tour — featuring THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE, BLIND CHANNEL and EDGE OF PARADISE as openers. This trek follows the successful East Coast run in fall 2022 with BUTCHER BABIES, UNCURED and LIONS AT THE GATE, in support of LACUNA COIL's recent "Comalies XX" release.

LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia comments: "USA Coilers! We are so thrilled to announce that we'll be heading your way again in 2023. We can't wait to perform for you, and we'll not be alone — we'll bring along our special guests BIRTHDAY MASSACRE, BLIND CHANNEL and EDGE OF PARADISE to the party! Who's ready for a treat?"

LACUNA COIL West Coast 2023 tour dates:

May 04 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

May 06 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

May 07 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 09 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

May 11 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

May 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival *

May 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 16 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

May 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

May 18 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

* No BLIND CHANNEL, EDGE OF PARADISE

"Comalies XX" was made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.