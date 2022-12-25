LACUNA COIL Has Embraced Social Media: 'We Know It's Part Of Our Job'

In a new interview with Australia's AndrewHaug.com, LACUNA COIL singers Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro spoke about the importance of social media in the way bands interact with their fans and promote their music in 2022. Cristina said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It is overwhelming, to be honest. I like social media. Sometimes it's crazy that if you don't publish things on your social media, for the world it's like nothing ever happened while most of the time, if you don't put a lot of stuff [on social media], it's because you're doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes. But people don't see it. We embraced it because we know it's part of a job. Back then [in the early days of the band], it was probably more about videos and interviews in magazines. Now it just changed. I mean, you can't expect life to stand still; you just have to move with it. And I have to say that we've been pretty up for evolution. We are not only resilient as people in general in life but we also like new things. We always keep an eye on what's happening. We just embrace it. We know that it is what it is."

Added Andrea: "It's just a bit difficult because they keep adding new outlets. So at first it was only Facebook, or MySpace even before that, and now Instagram. And then they started TikTok… Some of these outlets are more for content creators; they're not really for a band — unless you have somebody in the band that really is into the content creation. So it's also important to understand where you can push and where it's mainly useless to push because it's not what you [have the necessary skills for]."

Continued Cristina: "And also you need time — in order to do that, you need time… Even if you want to do Twitch, you have to dedicate at least a couple of hours out of your day. But if you're traveling, if you're playing, if you're doing interviews, you don't have this time. You don't have the luxury of having a 48-hour day in your life."

LACUNA COIL is currently promoting "Comalies XX", the recently released "deconstructed" and "transported" version of the band's third album, "Comalies".

"Comalies XX" was made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

LACUNA COIL celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.

