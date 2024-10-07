LACUNA COIL Recruits INVERNO Guitarist DANIELE SALOMONE

Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone has confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Earlier today, Salomone took to his Instagram to share a photo and a short clip from LACUNA COIL's video shoot for the song "Oxygen" and he included the following message: "I'm so grateful to @lacunacoilofficial for this amazing experience . I'm very honoured to help them. I want to thanks a lot @cristinascabbia @maki @andrea_ferro_official & @richardmeiz (aka pastafrollo) for trusted me. so yes guys the Unknown man it's me …"

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

This past June, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

When LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's exit on June 17, the band wrote in a statement: "As we step into a new cycle, writing and recording our next album, we are parting ways with Diego 'DD' Cavallotti. We thank him for the many unforgettable moments shared over the years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

"All future live plans remain unchanged and the new songs are taking form, we can't wait to share them with our fans."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.

LACUNA COIL will release its tenth studio album, "Sleepless Empire" — the band's first collection of new songs since 2019's "Black Anima" — on February 14th, 2025 via Century Media Records.

Inspiration to create "Sleepless Empire" came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies". Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting The Shadow" and NEW YEARS DAY's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

Photo by Cunene