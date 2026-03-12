ADRIAN SMITH Says Upcoming Official IRON MAIDEN Documentary Includes 'A Few Things That Have Never Come To Light Before'

In a new interview with Gastão Moreira of Brazil's Kazagastão, IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith was asked if he has seen the band's upcoming feature documentary, titled "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition", which will hit theaters for a limited time only beginning May 7, 2026. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Yeah, I have. And I really enjoyed it, which might sound funny, but when there's something on a big screen about you, it can be a bit — you wanna hide behind the chairs. But I think it's a good document of the band, and I think fans will enjoy it. There's a few things in there that have never come to light before, and it goes into depth on a few things. So I think people are really gonna enjoy it."

Smith also talked about the "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History", book which was published globally in hardback in autumn 2025. A magnificent visual celebration of the first 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, the book chronicles the evolution of one of heavy metal's most prestigious groups, with unparalleled input from bandmembers and management.

"I love some of the old photos," Adrian said. "It's almost like a different life back in the '80s when I was in the band, a different person. But I love the stuff in it, like [MAIDEN founder] Steve Harris's diary, talking about getting just a couple of bucks to do a show and having to buy guitar strings and petrol and counting all the pennies. Stuff like that is priceless. It's great that he's kept that stuff."

Asked if he thinks that he and singer Bruce Dickinson took IRON MAIDEN to another level when they joined the band, Adrian said: "I can't really talk about myself, but Bruce definitely did, because as much as we love [former IRON MAIDEN singer] Paul [Di'Anno], I don't think he had the same mindset as Bruce, the same determination to succeed, commitment. Bruce was all about commitment and professionalism, and he could sing night after night after night. And that's what the band needed to do. They needed to go on the road — they needed to go on the road for six, eight months at a stretch. And that's what rock bands have to do. No one's gonna hand them success with, 'Okay, we'll play you on the radio. You'll be stars.' There's none of that."

He continued: "As far as myself, yeah, I've, I've been a part of it. I think we all worked hard to get to another level. Maybe, hopefully my contributions, writing-wise, helped. A lot of the singles that we used, 'Flight Of Icarus' and 'Wasted Years' and stuff like that, were my ideas, my songs — '2 Minutes To Midnight' — co-writes, really. So, I feel like I hopefully contributed in that way, or do contribute."

Directed by Malcolm Venville ("Churchill At War") and produced by Dominic Freeman ("Spirits In The Forest - A Depeche Mode Film"), "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition" charts IRON MAIDEN's remarkable five‑decade journey.

Alongside the band, the documentary features on‑camera reflections from prominent admirers, including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Chuck D, each speaking to IRON MAIDEN's influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

Formed in East London in 1975, IRON MAIDEN has grown into one of the world's most influential and enduring rock bands. Across 50 years they have released 17 studio albums, sold over 100 million records, and performed almost 2,500 concerts across 64 countries.

The documentary arrives as the band continues its two-year "Run For Your Lives" world tour, which included a triumphant homecoming performance at London Stadium a short distance from where it all began five decades ago.

A recently announced, one-of-a-kind, celebration named EddFest in historic Knebworth Park, England, on July 11 forms part of over 50 shows worldwide in 2026.

IRON MAIDEN was founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris and has grown to become one of the world's most celebrated bands. With a steady recording output beginning with their self-titled 1980 debut, they have released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries and were carried to some of these aboard Ed Force One, a Boeing 757 and then later a 747 piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson. They have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award, among many other accolades, most recently joining THE ROLLING STONES and PINK FLOYD with their very own Royal Mail stamp set. Their beer, Trooper Beer, is now in its twelfth year and has sold in excess of 40 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries, including six local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Australia. 2025 marked the band's official 50th year and is being celebrated by a two-year world tour titled "Run For Your Lives" and a range of events and products including their first-ever official hardcover visual history book, the aforementioned "Infinite Dreams".

Photo credit: John McMurtrie