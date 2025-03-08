LACUNA COIL's ANDREA FERRO Says There Are No Plans For Him Or CRISTINA SCABBIA To Release Solo Albums

In a new interview with La Hora Del Vértigo By Stairway To Rock, LACUNA COIL singer Andrea Ferro was asked if he and LACUNA COIL co-vocalist Cristina Scabbia have ever thought about releasing a solo album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, no. I mean, we talk about it for fun, but we never really feel we want to do it, because I see sometimes some bandmembers, they do side project that they sound very close to what they do with their band, and that doesn't make any sense to me. If I wanna do something else out of LACUNA COIL, it wouldn't be the same. If I had to do same, similar kind of music, then it wouldn't be — otherwise it wouldn't make sense. If I do another gothic metal, or whatever, band with some other people, that doesn't really interest me. And I think it's the same for Cristina. So if she would do something different, probably she would do something very different. But I don't think we have the will to do it. I mean, it takes a lot of time, a lot of energy. You need to find other people to work with. And LACUNA COIL is taking already a lot of time of our lives. So to make another side project, it'd be very, very challenging. Maybe one song you can do it, one project, yes — we've done it and she's done it — but to do a full solo album would be something very hard, very challenging, I think."

LACUNA COIL's latest album, "Sleepless Empire", was released on February 14, 2025 via Century Media Records.

Inspiration to create "Sleepless Empire" came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies". Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with LACUNA COIL bassist Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting The Shadow" and NEW YEARS DAY's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

Last October, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.