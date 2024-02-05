LAMB OF GOD And MASTODON Are Teasing Co-Headlining Tour Celebrating 'Ashes Of The Wake' And 'Leviathan' Albums

LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON appear to be teasing a co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of LAMB OF GOD's third studio album, "Ashes Of The Wake", and MASTODON's sophomore LP, "Leviathan".

Earlier today, both bands took to their respective social media channels to short archive clips of LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON discussing the aforementioned records along with the hashtag "#AshesOfLeviathan".

More details about LAMB OF GOD and MASTODON's co-headlining tour are expected to be revealed later this week.

"Ashes Of The Wake", which came out via Epic, was officially certified gold in February 2016 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of a 500,000 copies.

"Ashes Of The Wake" was reissued as a DualDisc edition in March 2005. One side of the "Ashes" DualDisc featured the regular album, while the other was a DVD featuring the entire album in enhanced LPCM Stereo, plus bonus features.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville. Three magazines named the LP "Album Of The Year" in 2004: Revolver, Kerrang! and Terrorizer. In 2009 and 2015, MetalSucks named "Leviathan" the best metal album of the 21st century. "Leviathan" was also released with an audio DVD in a limited-edition set with a black-and-gold slipcase.