LAMB OF GOD Announces 2026 North American Tour With KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY And SANGUISUGABOGG

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD will return to the road this March for what promises to be the heaviest tour of 2026, with the North American trek, produced by Live Nation, featuring support from KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will end on Thursday, November 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMLOG26" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin'-est, earth quakin'-est, ear-splittin'-est, mosh pittin'-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year," LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton declares. "Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. LAMB OF GOD, KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG. Do not miss this shit."

The tour news follows the recent release of "Sepsis", the band's first new original song since 2022's "Omens", and now the No. 1 song on the U.S. metal radio charts. Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the track celebrates the Richmond underground and the bands LAMB OF GOD performed alongside during their early years. The band also shared a live video for "Sepsis", capturing the electrifying live debut of the song at Aftershock festival.

Consequence named the three-and-a-half minute track its "heavy song of the week," describing the single as "crushing" while Revolver spotlighted "Sepsis", calling it a "rock-solid addition to their ever-crushing canon."

LAMB OF GOD tour dates with KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG:

March 17 - National Harbor, MD @ The Theater MGM National Harbor (buy tickets)

March 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (buy tickets)

March 20 - Toronto, ON @ GCT Theatre (buy tickets)

March 22 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (buy tickets)

March 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory (buy tickets)

March 25 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (buy tickets)

March 27 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (buy tickets)

March 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center (buy tickets)

March 30 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds (buy tickets)

March 31 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (buy tickets)

April 1 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (buy tickets)

April 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic (buy tickets)

April 4 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater (buy tickets)

April 5 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (buy tickets)

April 7 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center (buy tickets)

April 10 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater (buy tickets)

April 11 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (buy tickets)

April 12 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall (buy tickets)

April 14 - Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium (buy tickets)

April 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre (buy tickets)

April 16 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (buy tickets)

April 18 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena * (buy tickets)

April 19 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome (buy tickets)

April 21 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks (buy tickets)

April 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount (buy tickets)

April 25 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena * (buy tickets)

April 26 -Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (buy tickets)

* Not a Live Nation show

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting. Widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in modern heavy music LAMB OF GOD's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022 , marking their sixth consecutive album to debut in the Top 15 of on the Billboard 200. Kerrang! noted that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence said the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."