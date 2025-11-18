MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour With TESLA And EXTREME

MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour With TESLA And EXTREMENovember 18, 2025
Iconic rock band MÖTLEY CRÜE has announced "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins", a major 2026 North American tour celebrating two milestones: the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band.
The run will bring MÖTLEY CRÜE's high-impact live show — renowned for its explosive production, unforgettable visuals, and decades-spanning catalog — to fans across the U.S. and Canada next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will stop in 33 cities across North America and feature performances by very special guests TESLA and EXTREME.
When the "Carnival Of Sins" tour first hit the road in 2005, it wasn't just a concert — it was a full-scale production that pushed the limits of live shows. It combined grit, humor, and high-voltage energy with elaborate staging and a sense of chaos that only MÖTLEY CRÜE could pull off. Two decades later, fans will have the chance to experience "The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" as MÖTLEY CRÜE revisits one of the most memorable live tours of their storied career with a reimagined show and updated setlist.
MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a statement: "Bringing back the spirit of 'Carnival Of Sins' has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crüeheads who've been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn't get to experience 'Carnival Of Sins' last time around. Get ready — we're coming your way and we can't wait to see you next summer."
General onsale begins Friday, November 21 at 9 a.m. local time. VIP packages will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, November 19 at 9 a.m. local time. More information can be found at motley.com.
Through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, $1 from every ticket will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program),a cause close to the hearts of the band members. With federal grants to music programs in schools being cut, millions of children across the U.S. risk losing access to creative, life-changing education and experiences in the arts. ASAP!'s mission is to nurture resilient, empathetic young people through hands-on programs in music, art, writing, theater, and play.
Coinciding with today's tour announcement, MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Theatre Of Pain" 40th-anniversary deluxe box set is out now. A must-have for fans and collectors alike, the box set features reimagined artwork, the newly remastered album on color vinyl, a never-before-released 1985 Long Beach live concert (2LP),rare demo recordings (1LP),and a 76-page hardcover book packed with never-before-seen photos and memories from MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Theatre Of Pain" era. This definitive set captures the raw energy and spirit of the band and is available only for a limited time.
"The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins" 2026 tour dates:
Jul. 17 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Jul. 18 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jul. 20 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul. 22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Jul. 24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
Jul. 25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Jul. 27 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Jul. 29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul. 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug. 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sep. 8 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
Sep. 10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sep. 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep. 19 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater
Sep. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep. 23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sep. 24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep. 26 - Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
