LAMB OF GOD Announces Expanded 20th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Ashes Of The Wake'

LAMB OF GOD's groundbreaking album "Ashes Of The Wake" turns 20 this August, and to commemorate the pivotal release, an expanded 20th-anniversary deluxe edition featuring new mixes by HEALTH, Justin K Broadrick (GODFLESH, JESU),and KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE, as well as demo and live versions of the album's classic songs, arrives on August 30 via Epic Records and Legacy Recordings.

A preview of "Ashes Of The Wake (20th-Anniversary Edition)" is available now with "Another Nail For Your Coffin (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence)" . Check it out below.

"I'm excited to see 'Another Nail For Your Coffin' get reborn," LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton says of the song that was originally a bonus track available exclusively on the Japanese version of "Ashes Of The Wake", which was followed by a worldwide release on the 15th-anniversary edition of the album. "This has always been a really cool, unique song in the LAMB OF GOD catalog but it's been overlooked since it was a bonus track,". "Matt and Alex both absolutely spit flames on this new, updated version, and gave it a ferocious modern energy. I'm glad to see this tune get some shine after all this time!"

LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe adds: "I'm not much for re-recording our existing material — old songs are a snapshot of where we were as a band at that time, for better or worse. But when the idea came up to have a guest vocalist redo my parts on 'Another Nail For Your Coffin', I was all for it, especially if we could get two younger heavy hitters to bring a fresh approach to the song. Anyone who has seen MALEVOLENCE and KUBLAI KHAN TX know that Alex and Matt crush it. It's an honor to have these dudes bring new life to the tune 20 years after we first recorded it."

Originally released in 2004, "Ashes Of The Wake" is viewed as a cornerstone of modern metal, and features beloved songs such as "Laid To Rest", "Now You've Got Something To Die For", "Omertá" and the blistering title track. Revolver said of the gold-certified album: "It's hard to imagine where the metal community would be without 'Ashes Of The Wake'," Metal Hammer declared it "the dawn of a new era of metal," and Decibel said the 11-song collection led the "New Wave Of American Heavy Metal straight into the charts… with absolutely no compromises along the way."

LAMB OF GOD's webstore features a trio of exclusive items marking the 20th anniversary: yellow smoke 2LP vinyl, a 2CD set, and a commemorative "Ashes Of The Wake" t-shirt. Two additional vinyl variants, a standard black and a Project M exclusive white/black/red swirl offering, as well as 2CD, and digital, are also available now for preorder/pre-saves. All formats include the trio of new remixes and live recordings of "Remorse Is For The Dead" and "Now You've Got Something To Die For", while the 2CD and digital versions include demo versions of "Laid To Rest", "Ashes Of The Wake" and "Remorse Is For The Dead".

"Ashes Of The Wake (20th-Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

01. Laid To Rest

02. Hourglass

03. Now You've Got Something To Die For

04. The Faded Line

05. Omertá

06. Blood Of The Scribe

07. One Gun

08. Break You

09. What I've Become

10. Ashes Of The Wake

11. Remorse Is For The Dead

12. Laid To Rest (pre-production demo) *

13. Ashes Of The Wake (pre-production demo) *

14. Remorse Is For The Dead (pre-production demo) *

15. Another Nail For Your Coffin (feat. KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE)

16. Laid To Rest (HEALTH remix)

17. Omertá (Justin K Broadrick remix)

18. Remorse Is For The Dead (live in Richmond, Virginia)

19. Now You've Got Something To Die For (live from 2007)

* Exclusive to 2CD and digital

This summer, LAMB OF GOD will join forces with MASTODON, who released their sophomore album, "Leviathan", on the same date (August 31) that "Ashes Of The Wake" arrived in 2004. The tour, dubbed "Ashes Of Leviathan", also features openers KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band have released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn