LAMB OF GOD, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DOWN And SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Set For 2026 Edition of 'Berzerkus' Festival

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman and PANTERA guitarist Zakk Wylde has announced the 2026 edition of the Berzerkus festival, set to take place August 28 at Scranton, Pennsylvania's Pavilion at Montage Mountain and on August 29 at in Wantagh, New York's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater.

Both concerts will feature LAMB OF GOD as the headliner, with additional appearances by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DOWN and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. Also scheduled to appear are ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute project featuring Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bassist John "JD" DeServio and drummer Jeff Fabb, as well as DARK CHAPEL, the riff-heavy powerhouse fronted by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist Dario Lorina. FAN HALEN, BONFIRE and USE YOUR ILLUSION will be on the bill in Scranton. Berzerkus will also feature a battle of the bands in Scranton, while both events will include a car show, a "Ride For Dime" celebration of late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, a strongman competition, a hot sauce eating challenge and more.

Pre-sales for both events begin today (Tuesday, May 5) at 12 p.m. ET, while general tickets and VIP packages will go on sale on Friday, May 8.

Berzerkus is the dynamic music festival created by legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde. Berzerkus delivers world-class music and immersive fan experiences, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration of hard rock culture. The festival features top-tier live performances alongside a wide range of attractions, including custom car shows, gear showcases, strongman competitions, "Ride For Dime", the battle of the bands, and interactive fan events.

Launched in 2024 with headlining bands Cody Jinks and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, Berzerkus quickly established itself as a must-attend destination for fans of loud music, horsepower, and high-energy entertainment. With its expansion into multiple dates and locations in 2026, the festival continues to grow as a premier gathering for the Berzerker community, uniting fans from across the country for an unforgettable experience rooted in music and camaraderie.

As previously reported, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will embark on the second leg of the "American Crusade" tour in August. Support on the trek will come from ZAKK SABBATH and DARK CHAPEL.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is continuing to tour in support of its critically praised latest album "Engines Of Demolition", which came out in March via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the four previously released singles, "Name In Blood", "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus", as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is a tribute to the BLACK LABEL SOCIETY guitarist/vocalist's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).