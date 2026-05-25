SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON: 'No One Is A Leader' In This Band. 'We're All Owners And Bosses.'

In a new interview with LA Lloyd, the nationally syndicated radio host for the "LA Lloyd Rock 30", SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon spoke about the band's fifteenth studio album, "One", which came out on May 1 via Napalm Records. Asked what the significance of the album title is to him personally, Lajon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Man, it means so many things. I would like for people to grasp it and understand it for themselves. But 'one' for me is that we all are one. Not only SEVENDUST, and we've come back to this and we're closer than we've ever been at the old age that we are, and we're still relevant, if that's the word, in this industry, but we all are one. Even in this united, divided world that we live in, we are one and we are all unbreakable, too."

During the same chat, Lajon was asked what has kept him and his bandmates together for more than 30 years. He responded: "I don't know, man. I feel like you have a lot of groups out there that say they're bands. I feel like we're a band. We've been through everything together. If anyone knows each other more than anyone, it's us. I mean, we've been there through divorces, we've been there through deaths, breakups, remarriages, 'So-and-so's sick. Oh, God.' You know what I mean? So, if there's anyone closer, it's us, so we really understand each other, and I think that's what's kept us together. And then also, years and years ago, I was, like, the only way we're gonna stay together is we have to make sure that everything is equal. You can't have somebody riding up on a scooter and then some guy flying in on a helicopter with a submarine tied to the bottom of it. You know what I mean? [Laughs] So, that's something that's kept us together, is everyone comes to the plate, and we're very blessed to be the way that we are, because no one thinks that, 'Oh, man, this is my band.' This is our band. No one is a leader. We're all owners and bosses."

SEVENDUST once again worked on "One" with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album took place at the farmhouse of Lajon and his wife Ashley.

SEVENDUST recently hit the road in support of "One". Their U.S. headline tour kicked off April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, and ran through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee. ATREYU, FIRE FROM THE GODS and AMERICAN ADRENALINE joined as support. The band also opened for ALTER BRIDGE at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and May 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, SEVENDUST appeared at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann