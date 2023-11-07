LAMB OF GOD On First-Ever 'Headbangers Boat': 'It Was Shocking That A Joyous Occasion Could So Quickly Turn Tragic'

LAMB OF GOD has released a recap video of the first Headbangers Boat charter cruise, which made its way back to Miami, Florida on Saturday (November 4),one day after a man on the ship went overboard.

The incident transpired on the morning of Friday, November 3 as the Norwegian Pearl was sailing near the Bahamas on its way back to Port Miami, a spokesperson for cruise line Norwegian Cruise Line said.

According to Cruise Hive, a search for the missing 41-year-old passenger was quickly initiated. However, after a nine-hour search, the captain of Norwegian Pearl was forced to cancel the search and rescue mission, and the vessel resumed her course to Miami.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WFLA they conducted a search for the man who was last seen 20 miles east of Cay Say Bahamas around 4 a.m.

The Coast Guard was assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search.

In a message accompanying the recap video, LAMB OF GOD said: "Thank you to everyone who joined us on the inaugural Headbangers Boat. It was truly one of the most special celebrations of heavy metal, bringing together artists spanning decades of music.

"We want to thank every single band, host, comedian, staff member and of course fan who made the trek to Miami and on-board with us. Overall, it was truly one of the most positive and fun atmospheres we've been a part of.

"It was shocking that a joyous occasion could so quickly turn tragic. While we don't know all of the specifics, we know every single person on that boat is part of our family, and we witnessed everyone onboard experience grief at the loss of one of our own. We couldn't have been more proud of how the metal community on board rallied together to support each other and celebrate heavy metal in the only way we know how. This music community truly is just that - a community.

"Thank you to MASTODON, TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, GWAR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, SHADOWS FALL, GOD FORBID, LACUNA COIL, GATECREEPER, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, VIO-LENCE, MALEVOLENCE, BLEED FROM WITHIN, DYING WISH, Jesse Leach, Jose Mangin, Riki Rachtman, Frank Castillo, Steve Furey and everyone else involved in making this inaugural event what it was."

According to Cruise Hive, the Headbangers Boat cruise was a special charter voyage, offering a unique blend of heavy metal music with LAMB OF GOD as the headliner. The charter cruise was organized by Sixthman, which is in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line.

The second Headbangers Boat cruise will be held October 28, 2024 through November 1, 2024 aboard the Norwegian Gem ship and will cruise from Miami, Florida to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic. So far, the following acts have been announced: LAMB OF GOD, DETHKLOK, CHIMAIRA, POISON THE WELL, AT THE GATES, SOULFLY, EXODUS, NAPALM DEATH, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, AFTER THE BURIAL, CURRENTS, BLEEDING THROUGH, UNEARTH, EYEHATEGOD, FROZEN SOUL and UNITYTX. There will also be an appearance by LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton's solo band, as well as stand-up comedy by Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci.