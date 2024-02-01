LAMB OF GOD Releases 'Official Aftermovie' For Inaugural 'Headbangers Boat'

LAMB OF GOD has released the "official aftermovie" for the first Headbangers Boat charter cruise, which was held October 31 - November 4, 2023. Headbangers Boat is a special charter voyage, offering a unique blend of heavy metal music with LAMB OF GOD as the headliner. The charter cruise was organized by Sixthman, which is in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Due to popular demand, LAMB OF GOD has announced a second voyage of, Headbangers Boat, highlighted by two unique headline performances from the groundbreaking five-time-Grammy Award-nominated band. Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

First unveiled during LAMB OF GOD's second performance on Headbangers Boat's sold-out premiere sailing, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 will feature live music from dawn into dark, across several stages and settings throughout the Norwegian Gem. Along with two exclusive shows from LAMB OF GOD, the fully immersive event will further feature a truly stunning range of special guests, including such heavy metal masters as DETHKLOK, CHIMAIRA, POISON THE WELL, AT THE GATES, SOULFLY, EXODUS, NAPALM DEATH, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, AFTER THE BURIAL, CURRENTS, BLEEDING THROUGH, UNEARTH, EYEHATEGOD, FROZEN SOUL, UNITYTX and LAMB OF GOD's Mark Morton (solo band),plus standup comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci. In addition, members of LAMB OF GOD will host an array of guest activities, with all guests who book during the pre-sale securing a photo opportunity for their cabin with the band.

"The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming," said Morton. "We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration, and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love. And it doesn't end here! We are thrilled to announce Headbangers Boat 2…"

Headbangers Boat 2024 will see special guests DETHKLOK's first performance at sea, and their first announced show following their first tour in over a decade, the successful "The Babyklok Tour" with co-headliners BABYMETAL. Other live metal performance rarities offered by Headbangers Boat 2024 will include additional support acts CHIMAIRA (who reunited last year for their first two shows in over five years) and POISON THE WELL (who, in January, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album "You Come Before You" with a string of shows).

Beyond the onboard experience, headbangers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime day of adventure in Puerto Plata (officially known as San Felipe de Puerto Plata),the ninth largest city in the Dominican Republic and the capital of the province of Puerto Plata. Cruisers can enjoy spectacular city views atop the 2,600-foot-high Pico Isabel de Torres mountain, explore the 16th-century Fortaleza San Felipe, or visit the Amber Museum, a museum filled with a unique collection of valuable Dominican amber capturing millions of years of fossils of plant and insect life. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The opulent Norwegian Gem will provide everything needed to make Headbangers Boat the most electrifying cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs),Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Lineup:

LAMB OF GOD (two sets)

DETHKLOK

CHIMAIRA

POISON THE WELL

AT THE GATES

SOULFLY

EXODUS

NAPALM DEATH

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

AFTER THE BURIAL

CURRENTS

BLEEDING THROUGH

UNEARTH

EYEHATEGOD

FROZEN SOUL

UNITYTX

MARK MORTON (solo band)

Standup comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals.