LAMB OF GOD To Celebrate 'Into Oblivion' Album With Nationwide Release-Weekend Listening Parties

LAMB OF GOD To Celebrate 'Into Oblivion' Album With Nationwide Release-Weekend Listening PartiesFebruary 26, 2026
With "Into Oblivion", LAMB OF GOD's tenth studio album and first since 2022, set to arrive March 13 via Epic, the band will celebrate the new LP's release with nationwide listening parties from March 13 to 15. More than 140 record stores will host events, including Amoeba Music (Los Angeles),Waterloo Records (Austin),Generation Records (New York),Repo Records (Philadelphia),and Plan 9 Music (Richmond).
Exclusive "Into Oblivion" merch will be available at listening party locations, including free LAMB OF GOD swag (while supplies last),prizes, and an indie-exclusive, limited-edition Poltergeist vinyl variant of the new album.
For those unable to attend, album pre-orders are available now, including remaining limited-edition vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics, and never-before-seen studio photos, as well as additional album-themed merch items.
Details of "Into Oblivion" release-weekend listening parties follow below. Fans are encouraged to contact their local retailer for event details and timing.
California
Burbank, CA - Run Out Groove Records
Corona, CA - DBZ Books N Records
Davis, CA - Armadillo Music
Escondido, CA - Track City Records
Los Angeles, CA - Amoeba Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA - Nivessa
Napa, CA - Folklore
Novato, CA - Watts Music
Orcutt, CA - Paradise Records and Trading Post
Palm Desert, CA - Dale's Records and Skateshop
San Diego, CA - M-Theory Music
San Jose, CA - Streetlight Records
Santa Cruz, CA - Streetlight Records
Ventura, CA - Salzer's Records
Colorado
Englewood, CO - Sold Out Vinyl Records
Greeley, CO - Downtown Sound Records & Tapes
Littleton, CO - Vinyl Valhalla
Connecticut
Fairfield, CT - Vinyl Street Co.
Milford, CT - Static Era Records
Torrington, CT - Revolution Records
Wallingford, CT - Redscroll Records
Delaware
Newark, DE - Rainbow Records
Florida
Dunedin, FL - D & J Records
Miami, FL - Technique Records
Orlando, FL - Park Ave CDs
Sarasota, FL - Salty Dog Records
Spring Hill, FL - Rockit Records
St. Augustine, FL - Tonevendor
Stuart, FL - Vintage Vibes Records
West Palm Beach, FL - Rust & Wax Record Shop
Georgia
Brunswick, GA - Lou's Record Store
Carrollton, GA - The Vinyl Frontier
Macon, GA - Fresh Produce Records
Idaho
Boise, ID - The Record Exchange
Illinois
Champaign, IL - Exile on Main Street
Charleston, IL - Positively 4th Street Records
Chicago, IL - Bucket O'Blood Books & Records
Chicago, IL - Shuga Records
Edwardsville, IL - Trusty Chords Record Shop
Elmhurst, IL - Elmhurst Records
Evergreen Park, IL - The Record Shop on 95th
Freeport, IL - Re-Spun Records & Resale
Morris, IL - Vinyl Revival
Normal, IL - Waiting Room Records
Oak Park, IL - Val's halla Records
Plainfield, IL - Left Round Records
Rockford, IL - Culture Shock
Woodstock, IL - The Records Department
Indiana
Evansville, IN - Atmosphere Collectibles
Evansville, IN - Space Monkey Records
Kansas
Overland Park, KS - Vinyl Heaven
Kentucky
Bowling Green, KY - Hard Copies
Bowling Green, KY - Mellow Matt's Music & More
Paducah, KY - Timeless Vinyl
Louisiana
Mandeville, LA - 22 Sound Records
Maryland
Baltimore, MD - The Sound Garden
Hagerstown, MD - Hub City Vinyl
Massachusetts
Turners Falls, MA - Music Connection
Michigan
Grand Blanc, MI - Electric Crown Records
Livonia, MI - Rock City Music Company
Sterling Heights, MI - Village Vinyl
Trenton, MI - Slick Disc
Minnesota
Burnsville, MN - South Metro Music
Golden Valley, MN - Down In The Valley
Maple Grove, MN - Down In The Valley
Mississippi
Hattiesburg, MS - T-Bones Records & Cafe
Nebraska
Lincoln, NE - First Day Vinyl
New Hampshire
Manchester, NH - Music Connection
Whitefield, NH - Chris's Nostalgia Shop
New Jersey
Belvidere, NJ - The Vintage VU
Lanoka Harbor, NJ - Yearbook Records
Milltown, NJ - Revilla Grooves
Point Pleasant, NJ - Clarizio Music
New York
Horseheads, NY - Squatch Den Records
New York, NY - Generation Records
Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records
Syracuse, NY - The Sound Garden
West Babylon, NY - Looney Tunes
Williamsville, NY - Hi-Fi Hits
North Carolina
Mooresville, NC - Sell Your Soul Records
Raleigh, NC - Schoolkids Records
Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop
Sylva, NC - In Your Ear Music
Wilmington, NC - Schoolkids Records
Wilmington, NC - Yellow Dog Discs
North Dakota
Minot, ND - Budget Music & Video
OHIO
Cleveland, OH - The Vinyl Groove Records
Columbus, OH - Used Kids Records
Marietta, OH - First City Records
Urbana, OH - Broken Melody Records
Oklahoma
Owasso, OK - Screaming Earth Records
Tulsa, OK - Josey Records
Oregon
Portland, OR - Music Millennium
Portland, OR - Vinyl Resting Place
Pennsylvania
Bethlehem, PA - Compact Disc Center
Collegeville, PA - MaTones Music
Doylestown, PA - Siren Records
Easton, PA - Spin Me Round
Hamburg, PA - Everlong Records
Kutztown, PA - Young Ones Records
Lancaster, PA - Dreamin' Human
Lansdowne, PA - Rock N Roll Knife Fight
Philadelphia, PA - Repo Records
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Gallery of Sound
South Dakota
Rapid City, SD - Black Hills Vinyl
Tennessee
Clarksville, TN - AndVinyl Records
Texas
Abilene, TX - Record Guys
Amarillo, TX - High Fidelity Records
Arlington, TX - CD Warehouse Records & Tapes
Arlington, TX - ZT Records - Parks Mall
Austin, TX - Waterloo Records
Beaumont, TX - For the Record
College Station/Bryan, TX - Curious Collections
Frisco, TX - ZT Records
Garland, TX - Dead Wax Records
Huntsville, TX - Volume Music
Keller, TX - County Line Records
Klein, TX - Music Town
Spring, TX - Sound Revolution
Sugar Land, TX - ZT Records - First Colony
The Woodlands, TX - Volume Music
The Woodlands, TX - ZT Records - Woodlands Mall
Utah
Taylorsville, UT - Graywhale
Virginia
Charlottesville, VA - Plan 9 Music
Fredericksburg, VA - BUMRUSH Vinyl Shop
Richmond, VA - Plan 9 Music
Washington
Aberdeen, WA - The Tangerine Tree
Edmonds, WA - Musicology Co
Everett, WA - Apollo Exos Records & Beer
Longview, WA - Square Dog Music
Lynnwood, WA - Silver Platters
Port Orchard, WA - C-Side Records
Poulsbo, WA - Rockin Rubys Records
Spokane, WA - Resurrection Records
West Virginia
Barboursville, WV - Orbit's Record Shop
New Martinsville, WV - Kraken Records
Shepherdstown, WV - Admiral Analog's
Wisconsin
Appleton, WI - Eroding Winds
Green Bay, WI - Rock N Roll Land
Greenfield, WI - Volta Records
Oshkosh, WI - Eroding Winds
South Milwaukee, WI - Omen Alternative Music and Media
West Bend, WI - Beat Goes On Records and More
Wyoming
Casper, WY - Sonic Rainbow
News of "Into Oblivion"'s March arrival was accompanied by the debut of its title track, "Into Oblivion", alongside a video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.
In the months leading up to last month's album announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped LAMB OF GOD's formative years. Consequence, in their "Heavy Song Of The Week" feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Mark Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that singer Randy Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."
Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.
LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.
"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.
Photo credit: Travis Shinn
Ready to dive INTO OBLIVION?
The tenth album from LAMB OF GOD is in record stores on Friday, 3/13 and record stores...
Posted by Lamb of God on Wednesday, February 25, 2026