LAMB OF GOD To Celebrate 'Into Oblivion' Album With Nationwide Release-Weekend Listening Parties

With "Into Oblivion", LAMB OF GOD's tenth studio album and first since 2022, set to arrive March 13 via Epic, the band will celebrate the new LP's release with nationwide listening parties from March 13 to 15. More than 140 record stores will host events, including Amoeba Music (Los Angeles),Waterloo Records (Austin),Generation Records (New York),Repo Records (Philadelphia),and Plan 9 Music (Richmond).

Exclusive "Into Oblivion" merch will be available at listening party locations, including free LAMB OF GOD swag (while supplies last),prizes, and an indie-exclusive, limited-edition Poltergeist vinyl variant of the new album.

For those unable to attend, album pre-orders are available now, including remaining limited-edition vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics, and never-before-seen studio photos, as well as additional album-themed merch items.

Details of "Into Oblivion" release-weekend listening parties follow below. Fans are encouraged to contact their local retailer for event details and timing.

California

Burbank, CA - Run Out Groove Records

Corona, CA - DBZ Books N Records

Davis, CA - Armadillo Music

Escondido, CA - Track City Records

Los Angeles, CA - Amoeba Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA - Nivessa

Napa, CA - Folklore

Novato, CA - Watts Music

Orcutt, CA - Paradise Records and Trading Post

Palm Desert, CA - Dale's Records and Skateshop

San Diego, CA - M-Theory Music

San Jose, CA - Streetlight Records

Santa Cruz, CA - Streetlight Records

Ventura, CA - Salzer's Records

Colorado

Englewood, CO - Sold Out Vinyl Records

Greeley, CO - Downtown Sound Records & Tapes

Littleton, CO - Vinyl Valhalla

Connecticut

Fairfield, CT - Vinyl Street Co.

Milford, CT - Static Era Records

Torrington, CT - Revolution Records

Wallingford, CT - Redscroll Records

Delaware

Newark, DE - Rainbow Records

Florida

Dunedin, FL - D & J Records

Miami, FL - Technique Records

Orlando, FL - Park Ave CDs

Sarasota, FL - Salty Dog Records

Spring Hill, FL - Rockit Records

St. Augustine, FL - Tonevendor

Stuart, FL - Vintage Vibes Records

West Palm Beach, FL - Rust & Wax Record Shop

Georgia

Brunswick, GA - Lou's Record Store

Carrollton, GA - The Vinyl Frontier

Macon, GA - Fresh Produce Records

Idaho

Boise, ID - The Record Exchange

Illinois

Champaign, IL - Exile on Main Street

Charleston, IL - Positively 4th Street Records

Chicago, IL - Bucket O'Blood Books & Records

Chicago, IL - Shuga Records

Edwardsville, IL - Trusty Chords Record Shop

Elmhurst, IL - Elmhurst Records

Evergreen Park, IL - The Record Shop on 95th

Freeport, IL - Re-Spun Records & Resale

Morris, IL - Vinyl Revival

Normal, IL - Waiting Room Records

Oak Park, IL - Val's halla Records

Plainfield, IL - Left Round Records

Rockford, IL - Culture Shock

Woodstock, IL - The Records Department

Indiana

Evansville, IN - Atmosphere Collectibles

Evansville, IN - Space Monkey Records

Kansas

Overland Park, KS - Vinyl Heaven

Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY - Hard Copies

Bowling Green, KY - Mellow Matt's Music & More

Paducah, KY - Timeless Vinyl

Louisiana

Mandeville, LA - 22 Sound Records

Maryland

Baltimore, MD - The Sound Garden

Hagerstown, MD - Hub City Vinyl

Massachusetts

Turners Falls, MA - Music Connection

Michigan

Grand Blanc, MI - Electric Crown Records

Livonia, MI - Rock City Music Company

Sterling Heights, MI - Village Vinyl

Trenton, MI - Slick Disc

Minnesota

Burnsville, MN - South Metro Music

Golden Valley, MN - Down In The Valley

Maple Grove, MN - Down In The Valley

Mississippi

Hattiesburg, MS - T-Bones Records & Cafe

Nebraska

Lincoln, NE - First Day Vinyl

New Hampshire

Manchester, NH - Music Connection

Whitefield, NH - Chris's Nostalgia Shop

New Jersey

Belvidere, NJ - The Vintage VU

Lanoka Harbor, NJ - Yearbook Records

Milltown, NJ - Revilla Grooves

Point Pleasant, NJ - Clarizio Music

New York

Horseheads, NY - Squatch Den Records

New York, NY - Generation Records

Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records

Syracuse, NY - The Sound Garden

West Babylon, NY - Looney Tunes

Williamsville, NY - Hi-Fi Hits

North Carolina

Mooresville, NC - Sell Your Soul Records

Raleigh, NC - Schoolkids Records

Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

Sylva, NC - In Your Ear Music

Wilmington, NC - Schoolkids Records

Wilmington, NC - Yellow Dog Discs

North Dakota

Minot, ND - Budget Music & Video

OHIO

Cleveland, OH - The Vinyl Groove Records

Columbus, OH - Used Kids Records

Marietta, OH - First City Records

Urbana, OH - Broken Melody Records

Oklahoma

Owasso, OK - Screaming Earth Records

Tulsa, OK - Josey Records

Oregon

Portland, OR - Music Millennium

Portland, OR - Vinyl Resting Place

Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, PA - Compact Disc Center

Collegeville, PA - MaTones Music

Doylestown, PA - Siren Records

Easton, PA - Spin Me Round

Hamburg, PA - Everlong Records

Kutztown, PA - Young Ones Records

Lancaster, PA - Dreamin' Human

Lansdowne, PA - Rock N Roll Knife Fight

Philadelphia, PA - Repo Records

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Gallery of Sound

South Dakota

Rapid City, SD - Black Hills Vinyl

Tennessee

Clarksville, TN - AndVinyl Records

Texas

Abilene, TX - Record Guys

Amarillo, TX - High Fidelity Records

Arlington, TX - CD Warehouse Records & Tapes

Arlington, TX - ZT Records - Parks Mall

Austin, TX - Waterloo Records

Beaumont, TX - For the Record

College Station/Bryan, TX - Curious Collections

Frisco, TX - ZT Records

Garland, TX - Dead Wax Records

Huntsville, TX - Volume Music

Keller, TX - County Line Records

Klein, TX - Music Town

Spring, TX - Sound Revolution

Sugar Land, TX - ZT Records - First Colony

The Woodlands, TX - Volume Music

The Woodlands, TX - ZT Records - Woodlands Mall

Utah

Taylorsville, UT - Graywhale

Virginia

Charlottesville, VA - Plan 9 Music

Fredericksburg, VA - BUMRUSH Vinyl Shop

Richmond, VA - Plan 9 Music

Washington

Aberdeen, WA - The Tangerine Tree

Edmonds, WA - Musicology Co

Everett, WA - Apollo Exos Records & Beer

Longview, WA - Square Dog Music

Lynnwood, WA - Silver Platters

Port Orchard, WA - C-Side Records

Poulsbo, WA - Rockin Rubys Records

Spokane, WA - Resurrection Records

West Virginia

Barboursville, WV - Orbit's Record Shop

New Martinsville, WV - Kraken Records

Shepherdstown, WV - Admiral Analog's

Wisconsin

Appleton, WI - Eroding Winds

Green Bay, WI - Rock N Roll Land

Greenfield, WI - Volta Records

Oshkosh, WI - Eroding Winds

South Milwaukee, WI - Omen Alternative Music and Media

West Bend, WI - Beat Goes On Records and More

Wyoming

Casper, WY - Sonic Rainbow

News of "Into Oblivion"'s March arrival was accompanied by the debut of its title track, "Into Oblivion", alongside a video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.

In the months leading up to last month's album announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped LAMB OF GOD's formative years. Consequence, in their "Heavy Song Of The Week" feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Mark Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that singer Randy Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn