LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE: 'I'm Not In Any Hurry To Depart This Planet'

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe was interviewed on the latest episode of Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk" podcast. You can now listen to the show in the YouTube clip below.

Addressing the fact that many people nowadays worry about their future, job prospects and the state of the world, leading to existential anxiety and feelings of helplessness, Randy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I get all weird and full of existential angst, I try and put things in a broader perspective. And it's hard right now 'cause everything's so fucking negative. But it's, like. I'm getting ready to turn 55. A couple hundred years ago we would be old. So we're doing all right, man. And then the other thing is I'm not in any hurry to depart this planet. I'm enjoying myself. I love being here, but I've had a good life, and eventually, and from a cosmic scale, in one billion years — every billion years, the sun gets 10% hotter. This is true. Science tells us. And eventually it will supernova and it will swallow the earth. And I think that's about five to six billion years. But within one billion years, the sun will have gotten hot enough so that the oceans will boil. So our planet is going to die within a billion years."

Blythe continued: "People are, like, 'Why are you fucking with space? We've got problems to fix here.' Well, if the future of humanity wants to continue, we do have to leave this place eventually. But I think about that — okay, this planet we have, everything I know is going to die. And that puts some perspective for me, and it reminds me that I'm just a tiny little insignificant speck. Because everything you see you're viewing through the filter of your own existence, and it's really easy to get lost up [in your head] and I think become too convinced of your own importance. Like I said, I'm in no hurry to die, but I'm just another piece of the bigger whole. So that's on my good days, when I look at it the hippie-dippy, cosmic sort of way. [Laughs]"

LAMB OF GOD's tenth studio album, "Into Oblivion", will be released on March 13 via Epic.

News of "Into Oblivion"'s March arrival was accompanied by the debut of its title track, "Into Oblivion", alongside a video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.

Regarding why LAMB OF GOD decided to name the album "Into Oblivion", Randy said: "Because that's where we're heading. In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would've horrified people just 20 years ago."

In the months leading up to last month's album announcement, the metal veterans released a pair of blistering singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground that shaped LAMB OF GOD's formative years. Consequence, in their "Heavy Song Of The Week" feature, noted the track's fresh approach, saying "Mark Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn