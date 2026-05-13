LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE: 'Young People Need To Become Politically Aware, Politically Engaged In The Process'

In a recent interview with Chile's Rockaxis TV, LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe was asked if the current state of the world inspired the lyrics on the band's latest album, "Into Oblivion", which came out on March 13 via Epic in the U.S. and Century Media in Europe. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. Of course, man… Just this year alone here in America has been freaking crazy. We've managed to invade Venezuela and start bombing Iran and threatening to take over Greenland. And it's been nuts. But this stuff doesn't come out of the blue. It doesn't just come out of anywhere. You can see the signs building up. And I pay a lot of attention to politics, both internationally and here at home. And there's patterns, if you pay attention, throughout history. There's patterns where people start consolidating power and not caring about the common people, and it never ends well. It never ends well. So, we're seeing that pattern play out currently. I'm certainly not pleased that I'm correct in what I'm writing about, but it's not hard to see, if you just look at history and it's what's occurring right now. So, of course, yeah, the state of the world has affected the way the lyrics of the album were written."

Asked what, in his opinion, needs to happen in order for this situation to change, if at all possible, Randy said: "I think what needs to change is young people need to become politically aware, politically engaged in the process, no matter what country they're in, and work to make their environment, their home, their country the best place possible by voting for candidates that speak to working class people, that value the normal people of a country — not the billionaires, not corporate profits, not the people that are destroying the environment, extracting natural resources. I think there are young people who care and who are running for office. In America, I'm seeing a shift in the political environment where there's a lot of younger people starting to run for Congress who are, like, 'I'm not taking corporate special money interests for my election funds. I'm funding this campaign grassroots,' meaning donations by the people. Because if you take money from a corporation, then you owe that corporation, and we see this again and again and again in politics all over the world. Corruption, you know? So, I think it's important for young people to really learn about their political system in their own country, and particularly their political system in their own locality, in their own town, and try and elect people to local government that will work for the people, not for corporations."

Earlier this year, Blythe told ABC Audio that writing lyrics about U.S. president Donald Trump is difficult because the billionaire real estate mogul is an "agent of chaos." Randy explained: "He governs by tweet. I don't think he knows what he's gonna do when he wakes up in the morning."

He continued: "How are you supposed to have a cohesive picture when you sit down and you're, like, 'Okay, if I write about this, by the time you get your finger firmly on any one issue, it has shifted.'"

In January 2026, Blythe posted a Substack entry titled "All The Horrors Happening Around Us", directly condemning the Trump administration, ICE and what he framed as America's accelerating slide into authoritarianism.

When LAMB OF GOD first announced the "Into Oblivion" album and released the title track, Randy said that it was written "about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America."

"Things are acceptable now that would've horrified people just 20 years ago," Blythe added of the LP.

"Into Oblivion" arrived to widespread acclaim. In the lead-up to the release, LAMB OF GOD appeared on the covers of Metal Hammer and Kerrang!, with critics praising the album's intensity and relevance. The Associated Press featured the album in their weekly highlights, calling it "10 tracks of ferocity," while Brooklyn Vegan noted that "the band spends these 10 songs reminding the world that their reign as New Wave Of American Heavy Metal giants is far from over," and SPIN said the band is "channeling America's unraveling into a ferocious new album."

The album is available now across multiple formats, including various vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a limited-edition companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen studio photos.

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at guitarist Mark Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn