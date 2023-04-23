LARS ULRICH Wants BOB DYLAN To 'Come Backstage And Say Hello' Next Time He Attends A METALLICA Concert

In a new interview with NME, Lars Ulrich discussed Bob Dylan's recent revelation that he has "seen METALLICA twice."

The American singer-songwriting legend brought up the fact that he attended a couple of METALLICA concerts while talking to The Wall Street Journal about how he discovers new music these days. Bob said in part: "Performers and songwriters recommend things to me. Others I just wake up and they're there. Some I've seen live. The OASIS brothers, I like them both, Julian Casablancas, THE KLAXONS, Grace Potter. I've seen METALLICA twice. I've made special efforts to see Jack White and Alex Turner. Zac Deputy, I've discovered him lately. He's a one-man show like Ed Sheeran, but he sits down when he plays. I'm a fan of ROYAL BLOOD, Celeste, Rag and Bone Man, WU-TANG, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen — anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine."

Ulrich told NME that he caught wind of Dylan's METALLICA comment, and he added: "I don't know if Bob reads the NME or not, but I have one thing to say to him: Bob, you're welcome at any METALLICA show anywhere in the world at any time — but please come backstage and say hello. We'd love to meet you and pay our respects."

Bob gave the interview to The Wall Street Journal to promote his latest book, "The Philosophy Of Modern Song", which came out last November. The first new writing from Dylan since 2004, the tome contained more than 60 essays focusing on songs from other artists like Hank Williams and Nina Simone.

Back in 2020, Dylan sold his entire song catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group. Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple press reports pegged the valuation at $300 million.

Dylan's songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times by an array of artists representing dozens of countries, cultures and music genres. Some of his best-known works include "Blowin' In The Wind", "The Times They Are A-Changin'", "Like A Rolling Stone", "Lay Lady Lay", "Forever Young", "Knockin' On Heaven's Door", "Tangled Up In Blue", "Gotta Serve Somebody", "Make You Feel My Love" and the Academy Award-winning "Things Have Changed".

Dylan is one of our culture's most influential and groundbreaking artists. In the decades since he first burst into the public's consciousness via New York City's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the early 1960s, Dylan has sold more than 125 million records around the world and amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 — the first songwriter to receive such a distinction — cited by the Swedish Academy "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."