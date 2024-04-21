LARS ULRICH's Childhood Home Hits The Market For $6.85 Million

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich's childhood home is on the market for 48 million Danish kroner, or about 6.85 million U.S. dollars.

The now-60-year-old Ulrich lived in the house, located on one of the small residential streets of Hellerup, the most fashionable part of the municipality of Gentofte, in eastern Denmark, with his parents Torben and Lene for 17 years until he moved to Los Angeles and launched METALLICA.

In a video showing Lars visiting his childhood house in Hellerup, he related stories about his upbringing, including his musical influences and initiation into drumming.

"That's where I spent 17 years, right in there," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET) while standing in front of the four-level home (see video below). "Up there on the balcony was my dad's playroom, where he sat and listened to Miles Davis and [John] Coltrane records. Copenhagen was sort of the hotbed of jazz music in Europe in the '60s… All the jazz musicians would come and hang out here, and a lot of the hippies, and that was his kind of environment away from tennis. When he was here chillin', that was kind of what he did, and hung with all these crazy cats."

He admitted: "There wasn't anything typical about any of this. That's why when people like [METALLICA frontman James] Hetfield, and so on, sit there and talk about their childhoods and all this type of stuff, what went on in here was like a whole different universe."

Pointing out his "playroom", Lars said: "That window and that window and the two windows over, that's where I had my drums. That was the room where I had all my posters and the room where I had my stereo and all my records and all 700 posters of DEEP PURPLE right in there."

The beautiful, iconic property was built in 1907 and designed by the legendary architect Carl Brummer. It is located in the extremely attractive embassy quarter — right between Østerbro and Hellerup.

Ulrich played tennis professionally as a teenager and could have gone on to a career as a tennis star, but chose music instead.

METALLICA was formed when Ulrich, who had moved to Los Angeles, placed an ad in a local paper called the Recycler looking for other musicians to play with. The ad was answered by guitarists James Hetfield and Hugh Tanner of the band LEATHER CHARM.

METALLICA officially formed in October 1981 and the band's first recording was "Hit The Lights" for the compilation "Metal Massacre".

Bay Area DJ Ron Quintana came up with the group's name: he was debating between using "Metallica" and "Metal Mania" for the name of his radio show and Ulrich encouraged him to use "Metal Mania" so that he could use "Metallica" for his new band.

METALLICA's first full lineup — featuring Hetfield, Ulrich, guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist Ron McGovney — played its first gig on March 14, 1982 at Radio City in Anaheim, California.