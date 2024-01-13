LEAVES' EYES Shares Music Video For New Single 'Realm of Dark Waves'

Symphonic metal vikings LEAVES' EYES will release their new album, "Myths Of Fate", on March 22, 2024 via AFM Records.

Four years after bringing "The Last Viking" to Valhalla with their previous opus, LEAVES' EYES resurrect with "Myths Of Fate" to celebrate their 20th year of existence. With their ninth studio album under their belt, the Germany-based act consolidates their leading position in the symphonic metal universe. Powerful, epic and impressive — LEAVES' EYES once again merge traditional metal genres by fusing elements of folk, gothic, and classical music into a captivating sonic masterpiece.

With "Myths Of Fate", the band once again set sails for new winds that definitely blow from the harsh shallows of the symphonic metal genre. The fantastic world of legends from Norse and Eastern European mythology is the setting for monumental entertainment.

"The early Middle Ages were a fascinating time of change. Some of these innovations have left their mark around the globe and continue to impact our modern world", tells band mastermind and singer Alex Krull.

LEAVES' EYES open up a world of magical places, spellbound weapons or supernatural creatures. With the first, previously-released single and album opening track "Forged By Fire", they raised the magic sword of Tyrfing. In a bombastic double bass blaze, they tell from a deadly weapon crafted and cursed by dwarves to bring misery over its bearers. "These legends always reflected the real-life horrors of those who told them, making them even relatable to modern events of wars and fights", Alex says. Now, LEAVES' EYES have unleashed a music video for their second single, the mediaeval hymn "Realm Of Dark Waves", that pulls us down into ocean's desolate depths of Rán, the Goddess Of The Sea. This neck-breaker about the sea maiden wife of Ægir is lyrically linked to other LEAVES' EYES hit classics about maritime gods, like "Njord" or "Nine Wave Maidens", rounding off the artist's entire oeuvre.

In support of LEAVES' EYES' forthcoming opus, the band produced a total of five music videos with Mastersound Entertainment. Filmed on impressive locations in Iceland, Germany and Poland, they bring the myths captivatingly to the screen. Magic creatures, great battles and enchanting warrior queens come to live. The music video for "Realm Of Dark Waves" can be seen below.

LEAVES' EYES have always played in a league of their own. The international group has toured all populated continents, playing concerts in more than 50 countries, frequently reach top positions in the album charts and with every output they deliver a multimedia masterpiece when it comes to video clips and artwork.

In their multifaceted discography, LEAVES' EYES naturally integrate various genres such as folk metal, Viking metal or symphonic metal into their unique sound creations. Legendary releases like "Vinland Saga" (2005) or "Njord" (2009) made them pioneers in their own league, a position they successfully confirmed with chart-breakers like "King Of Kings" (2015) or "Sign Of The Dragonhead" (2018). Their compositions are complex, though, always well balanced between heaviness and melodic atmosphere. Each of their mind-broadening lyrical concepts based on mediaeval mythology are thoroughly researched, offering their audience journeys to the past times of Vikings, myths and sagas.

Their live shows are spectacular events with breathtaking stage scenery, including a Viking ship or even the "Swords In Rock" monument from Norway. LEAVES' EYES have been setting world history to music and undeniably, by doing so, have raced to the top of the symphonic metal tree.

Now, Alexander Krull once again exceeded his own standards in the producer's chair. For the fine and complex compositions you will find on "Myths Of Fate", he created an extraordinary and crystal-clear sound sphere with an undeniable live feeling. The band sounds raw and feisty, but still leaves space for affective atmospheres. The U.S. soundtrack multi-talent Jonah Weingarten contributes the impressive orchestral score that was created hand in hand with the metal arrangements. "A very inspirational process, where we both influenced us creatively and finally metallized Jonah's orchestral compositions", Alex raves. Moreover, Lea-Sophie Fischer (ELUVEITIE) on the fiddle and Thomas Roth's play of the mediaeval Nyckelharpa add on mystical sounds to "Myths Of Fate".

Once again, LEAVES' EYES have created an entire universe of their own imagination that showcases their talent as storytellers and music perfectionists. No doubt, the band will leave an everlasting footprint in their own genre with this album. "Myths Of Fate" provides a dynamic soundtrack for a vivid escape into a magical world of mythology.

"Myths Of Fate" track listing:

01. Forged By Fire

02. Realm Of Dark Waves

03. Who Wants To Live Forever

04. Hammer Of The Gods

05. In Eternity

06. Fear The Serpent

07. Goddess Of The Night

08. Sons Of Triglav

09. Elder Spirit

10. Einherjar

11. Sail With The Dead

LEAVES' EYES is:

Elina Siirala - Vocals

Alexander Krull - Vocals

Micki Richter - Guitar

Luc Gebhardt - Guitar

Joris Nijenhuis - Drums

Photo credit: Stefan Heilemann