Legendary 1970s Rock Band ANGEL To Embark On 'Farewell' Tour In 2026-2027

Singer Frank DiMino and guitarist Punky Meadows from the legendary '70s rock band ANGEL will embark on ANGEL's farewell tour this summer. The trek, which is expected to run through 2027, will include a stop at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on August 7.

Less than a year ago, DiMino described the current touring environment to the Edwardsville Intelligencer as "180 degrees" different from what it was during the early days of ANGEL.

"We have to do stuff now [to prepare for shows]," DiMino said. "We used to do all these big shows with our road crew and there were things we didn’t have to worry about, but now we have only two guys working for us. We used to take a soundman with us, and we don't have that luxury anymore, and now that's done by the people who are at whatever venue we're playing. We also must make sure that all our equipment is running right for the soundchecks and our crew used to do that before we stepped on stage. It's not a bad thing; it's just different than what it was."

In a separate interview with Metal-Rules.com, DiMino stated about that fact that ANGEL was celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025: "It is unbelievable. When I think back on it, and when someone first said, 'Well, it's the 50th anniversary,' I said, 'What are you talking about?' You know, it's kind of crazy when I think about it. I look back and go, 'Really?' Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and other times it seems like such a long time ago.

"But yeah, it's fun to celebrate that first album. We had such great energy in the beginning when the five of us first got together and played. I think everyone felt the same thing. Back then, we were very young, playing with a lot of different people, and there was a little scene in D.C., in Georgetown, where bands would go see other bands in different clubs. So, for the five of us to come together and form one band was pretty exciting. And from the first chord we played together, I think we all felt that this was something we could really build and turn into something special."

In addition to DiMino and Meadows, the current ANGEL lineup includes Danny Farrow on rhythm guitar, Charlie Calv on keyboards and Billy Orrico on drums, all of whom have been with the band since 2018. Rounding the lineup is bassist Tommy "T-Bone" Caradonna, who joined in 2024.

Employing a dazzling mix of glam rock, hard rock, and progressive rock, ANGEL's outrageous, white-satin-heavy image and equally over-the-top stage shows, making them one of the more colorful arena rock bands of the mid '70s and early '80s. Discovered by KISS bass player Gene Simmons, the group issued their eponymous debut album in 1975, which hewed closer to prog rock than the glam pop that would be on future endeavors like "On Earth As It Is In Heaven" (1977) and "Sinful" (1979). ANGEL released a total of five studio albums and one live album before going their separate ways in 1981. The band officially reformed in 2019 with original members Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino, and released their comeback studio effort, "Risen", that October and followed up with "Once Upon A Time" in 2023.

ANGEL's self-titled 1975 debut was recorded for Casablanca Records with a lineup comprising Frank DiMino (vocals),Punky Meadows (guitar),Gregg Giuffria (keyboards),Mickie Jones (bass) and Barry Brandt (drums). A heavy slab of heavy pomp rock with lengthy songs featuring the longtime stage favorite "Tower".

ANGEL was discovered in a nightclub by none other than Gene Simmons of KISS, a man who had (and still has) a knack for finding and nurturing talent. ANGEL was also known for their androgynous look and dressing all in white, a pure yin-yang contrast to KISS's own all-black clothing and elaborate stage outfits. In 1975, the glam-rockers were signed to the home label for KISS, Casablanca Records, ultimately releasing six albums (five studio, one live) uninterrupted between 1975-80 that mixed the best elements of glam, hard rock, and pure unadulterated fist-pumping melodic singalongs.

While ANGEL never quite achieved success as their labelmates KISS did, they left their mark on in-the-know rock fans of the era with tracks like the hard-driving "Rock & Rollers", "Tower", the perennial holiday favorite "The Winter Song", and their key contribution to the soundtrack of the Jodie Foster-starring 1980 teen drama "Foxes", "20th Century Foxes". The lineup for their self-titled 1975 debut, "Angel", consisted of guitarist Punky Meadows, bassist Mickie Jones, vocalist Frank DiMino, keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, and drummer Barry Brandt. This lineup recorded two more albums, 1976's "Helluva Band" and 1977's "On Earth As It Is In Heaven", after which Jones would be replaced on bass by Felix Robinson. Two more solid studio efforts, 1978's "White Hot" and 1979's "Sinful", ensued before the release of a stellar live set, 1980's "Live Without A Net".

ANGEL started to fall apart in the early 1980s after Casablanca pulled the plug on the group due in part to disappointing album sales. In 1981, Robinson and DiMino left to pursue other projects. Meadows and Giuffria tried to keep ANGEL going and came close to landing a record deal with CBS. But it didn't pan out, and ANGEL finally disbanded.

In 2018, Caroline/UMe saluted the core output of ANGEL with "Angel: The Casablanca Years". This ascendant, band-approved seven-CD box set featured the Washington, D.C.-bred glam/rock outfit's six albums that were released on Neil Bogart's legendary Casablanca Records label, in addition to a seventh disc that contains mono mixes, single edits, soundtrack contributions, and other rarities. ANGEL expert Dave Reynolds contributed insightful liner notes to the box set's included 28-page booklet, which also featured rare photos and other memorabilia.