MOONSPELL Is 'Almost Finished' Mixing First Album In Five Years

Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro of Portuguese goth overlords MOONSPELL has revealed that he and his bandmates are almost done with the follow-up to their 2021 album "Hermitage". In a January 14 social media post, he wrote: "New album is almost finished, finishing mixes as we speak."

Last October, Fernando told Denis Denisdriver about MOONSPELL's upcoming LP: "And what kind of music will it be? Our last album, full-length, it's from 2021, so it's gonna be five years since we released new music. But we had to prepare ourselves, too, and we had to prepare our audience. So we already wrote all the album. We're gonna record it in December. It's coming out in the summer of 2026. I think in March you can already see the first single and the first video clip that we are gonna [film], I think, in January."

Regarding the musical direction of the new MOONSPELL material, Fernando said: "We'd done so much and we had so much musical experience and extensions, et cetera, that we felt in our heart that we had to do a very classic album. So it's a gothic metal album. I don't know if it's 'Irreligious Part Two' or whatever — it's not the terms we are thinking — but it's beautiful songs, romantic songs, melancholic songs with great riffs, great solos, great atmosphere, lyrics about fiction and fantasy. So we are very, very happy with the result of the songwriting. Now we're going to record it, and we can't wait for our fans to discover new songs about MOONSPELL, because I think it's high time they do that. I'm curious about their reaction, as always, but I think we're gonna have a great time together when the new album is out and when we take it on the road and on the festivals."

Fernando went on to say that he and his MOONSPELL bandmates are "very lucky" to "still [have] the drive to do new music and to have such a beautiful past and such an unpredictable past because I never thought that the MOONSPELL could be a professional band and tour and have fans all around the world. It was too good to be true when we were starting off in Portugal — especially coming out of Portugal that nobody had ever done it before us."

In November 2024, Fernando told IMPACT Metal Channel that "Hermitage" was "a complicated album because it got swallowed by the pandemic. It had beautiful reviews. It sold quite a lot because people were at home, so they found that was the way of supporting the band. We were met with mixed feelings, which is not new for MOONSPELL. I have mixed feelings about our albums, too. But this album, it was [conceived] before the pandemic, but then it was really affected by the zeitgeist of the pandemic. Everybody thought it was a pandemic album, and that wasn't good for the album… 'Irreligious' is going to be 30 years in 2026, so we can make celebrations around it. But let's say the big issue here, it's the pertinence of the album, of making new music, that is not made to fulfill a cycle of an album, two years of touring, another album. I think that kind of kills the creativity, at least for MOONSPELL. And also we have to answer, with music, to the why of making a new album. 'Cause we have so many albums, so many musical avenues we've pursued that it's, for us, hard to pick which MOONSPELL is coming next. But I want an album that doesn't need to grow on people. I want an album that speaks volumes to the fans and that they probably will say, 'Well, that's it.' So, I think it's a very important album. That's why we are stalling it so much."

October 26, 2024 saw MOONSPELL perform its first-ever symphonic show, dubbed "Opus Diabolicum", at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal's capital city. The band made history at this unforgettable live event, adding another magnificent chapter to both metal music made in Portugal and their very own legacy. Now, a year later, this monumental event can be yours to view anytime, available in DVD/Blu-ray, two-CD, black and colored vinyl and digital formats via Napalm Records on October 31, 2025.

On "Opus Diabolicum", MOONSPELL revisits its classics and its bombastic album "1755" at a one-off, exclusive show and its biggest production to date. The heavy metallic power of the dark metal pioneers meets the classical magnitude of the 45-piece Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa (Lisbon Sinfonietta Orchestra) — one of Portugal's finest orchestras — conducted by maestro Vasco Pearce de Azevedo.

In the spring of 2023, MOONSPELL completed the "American Full Moon" 30th-anniversary trek.

Four years ago, MOONSPELL canceled its summer 2022 North American tour due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

In September 2022, MOONSPELL released a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album, a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage", with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).

Photo credit: Rui Vasco