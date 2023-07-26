Legendary Extreme Metal Drummer NICK BARKER Is Battling Kidney Failure

A GoFundMe page has been started for legendary extreme metal drummer Nick Barker (LOCK UP, BRUJERIA, DIMMU BORGIR, CRADLE OF FILTH) who is battling kidney failure.

Brandi Campanile, who launched the fundraising campaign on June 4, wrote on the GoFundMe page: "Nicholas Barker…. If asked to write anything, it would be a list of phenomenal statements, but I will just state the most obvious and this is definitely not the way in which one wants to state them: Amazing drummer… duh. Loving father…. Oh goodness does this man love his daughters! Amazing friend… absofuckinglutely… Man would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Always there to uplift, provide a kind word and make sure you know you are amazing. Even if its something you don't want to hear, he will tell you with love, cause that's just who he is. Always doing things to make us laugh with his antics.

"He has given us his entire life with music, on stage or in the studio. Giving us music that has us raging. His achievements are definitely awe inspiring!!!!

"Maybe I am biased, but it is what it is.

"But writing this statement, is not something he planned for.

"As many noticed, back in 2022, Nick was hospitalized several times… a couple of these times while on tour. During these visits, it was discovered that he was losing kidney function. With determination, he tried to continue caring for himself while maintaining the tours and his musical career. His life has been dedicated to it along with his daughters. Both of which are his life blood. Unfortunately, it has all taken its toll and the kidneys are in full failure. With all things, he has been going through this the best he can, on his own. After giving so much of himself to his music, to us, his friends and fans….. He now needs us as he cannot currently work due to the dialysis schedule and focusing on his health."

Barker started playing drums at the age of 13 years old, but his professional career began back in 1993 at age 20 when he joined U.K. black metal icons CRADLE OF FILTH. After four albums and numerous world tours that followed, Nick went on to join the ranks of Norwegian black metal rivals DIMMU BORGIR in 1999 and went on to enjoy even greater commercial success with them up until 2004.

Nick has also been a busy session player in both live and studio environments, lending his skills to the likes of such heavyweight metal acts as TESTAMENT, OLD MAN'S CHILD, EXODUS, BRUJERIA, GORGOROTH, GOD SEED, ANAAL NATHRAKH and BENEDICTION, to name a few.