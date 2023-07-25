TED NUGENT: 'We Need To Stand Up To' People Who Celebrate Satan 'In Glaring Imagery'

During a recent edition of "The Nightly Nuge", a news-style clip in which Ted Nugent offers his take on the news of our world every night, the outspoken conservative rocker defended Jason Aldean over criticism following the release of the music video for the country singer's controversial song "Try That In A Small Town", which was accused of being racist and pro-lynching, by comparing the track to one Ted believes represents real vulgarity and degeneracy: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP".

Ted said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When you see that the number one Grammy song a couple of years ago… Can I even say it? About a big, wet pussy? And just nasty. And I'm a big fan of sex; I love sex. I love the gift of the female spirit and body, the physics of spirituality. But when you get into the gutter, that nasty, especially a woman that celebrates the abuse of women in a nasty, dirty, vulgar, obscene song. And that wins the Grammy, but Jason Aldean comes out with a song condemning violence, condemning arson, condemning terrorism, condemning carjacking, condemning murder…"

Nugent then addressed "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who called out Aldean for allegedly invoking "racist imagery" in the "Try That In A Small Town" video. Nugent said: "The Whoopi Goldbergs of the world, who — I don't know if I can say this on 'The Nightly Nuge', but I just got word from the street. Now, I believe the street often — not all the time — but I do believe that Whoopi Goldberg is actually Michael Moore in blackface… The point is that the Whoopi Goldbergs of the world are literally condemning the condemnation of violence. So that means she's on the side of Black Lives Matter when they burned down Seattle and Chicago and New York and Portland. The left condemning 'Try That In A Small Town' by Jason Aldean, which, of course, good Americans… You're talking about good, bad and ugly. The good seeds made Jason Aldean song number one. The bad seeds are trying to rationalize and make excuses for arson, murder, vandalism, carjacking and terrorism in our towns. And the point of the song is that the good seeds will always be there for each other."

Ted continued: "I use the word 'blood' brother. And I have blood brothers every night at my concerts, the heroes of the military. I had the — I hate to use the term — the president's counter-assault team come to my concert in West Virginia the other night. Warriors from Delta Force special operations, our Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Green Berets. These guys are standing up for God's word in the U.S. Constitution, willing to put their lives on the line."

Nugent went on to reference several companies who have found themselves in the crosshairs of a growing conservative backlash triggered by Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, North Face's ad featuring drag queen Pattie Gonia, and Target and Kohl's Pride-themed clothing.

"So good seeds are abundant, but the devil seeds run those in power, from Big Tech to media to Hollywood to the the teacher's unions to the corporations with Anheuser Busch and Ford and Target and North Face and Tractor Supply," Ted said. "So we need to stand up to these people and we can do it with our feet and our pocket book. When we see Satan celebrated in glaring imagery; they're not even hiding it. Don't spend your hard-earned dollars at Target, or at Ford Motor Company, or at North Face, or at Tractor Supply. There's so many of them. Certainly Anheuser Busch, they're taking it in the ass where they deserve it.

"So we, the people, are the good seed who work hard, earn our own way, live within our means, save for our rainy days. Which... Whoopi Goldberg's gang hates good over evil. They're celebrating evil over good. So you're right: the good seeds are abundant and we need to be more vocal and more upstanding."

The "Try That In A Small Town" video features footage of protests and robberies projected onto a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where 18-year-old black man Henry Choate was lynched in 1927. The clip also shows footage from the 2020 riots following the death of George Floyd to illustrate Aldean's message, which garnered criticism from those who allege the implications are inflammatory. The song's lyrics focus on the divide between people in cities and rural areas (or "small towns") where, according to Aldean, people aren't as tolerant of certain behavior, like "(cussing) out a cop" or "(stomping) on the flag" and setting iron fire: "Try that in a small town / See how far you make it down the road / Around here we take care of our own."

The lyrics point to gun ownership, which some say add to its threatening undertone: "Got a gun that my grandad gave me / They say one day they're going to round up / Well that shit might fly in the city. Good luck."

Although the Country Music Television network initially aired the video for "Try That In A Small Town", it eventually yanked it after it garnered widespread attention over its lyrics and controversial imagery.

The network's decision to not air the video caused an uproar on Twitter, with some people calling for a boycott of CMT.

The video premiered on YouTube on July 14 and has been viewed more than 16 million times as of Monday morning (July 24).

Aldean defended the song in a written statement last week.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he tweeted. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. "

The country music star, who is a vocal supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, went on to say that the lyrics refer to his childhood "where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."

He continued: "My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that's what this song is about."