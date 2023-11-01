Legendary Extreme Metal Drummer NICK BARKER Is Hoping To Get Kidney Transplant 'As Soon As Possible'

Legendary extreme metal drummer Nick Barker (LOCK UP, BRUJERIA, DIMMU BORGIR, CRADLE OF FILTH),who has been battling kidney failure for the last few months, offered an update on his health in a new interview with Royalty Free Radio. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm feeling great. I've got dialysis treatment first thing in the morning. I get picked up at six, I'm plugged in by seven and I'm back home for around lunchtime. Yeah, I'm doing okay."

He continued: "Treatment has its ups and downs. Sometimes it can wipe you out physically; you feel completely drained. And other times you feel great. It's a bit of a roller coaster. But I'm doing great. I'm keeping positive and I'm working towards getting a transplant as soon as possible… I'm really working on getting my health back on track. And I hope to be back behind the drum kit and touring the world again very soon. And I'm gonna come back with a bang."

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Nick's friends in July to help pay for his medical bills and living expenses while he undergoes dialysis.

The 50-year-old British-born drummer, who currently plays for Los Angeles-based metallers BRUJERIA, U.K. hardcore band BORSTAL and Swedish black metallers SHINING, was hospitalized multiple times throughout 2022.

Barker took to Instagram in July 2022, posting a photo of himself in hospital and citing kidney stones as the reason for his hospitalization.

Nick started playing drums at the age of 13 years old, but his professional career began back in 1993 at age 20 when he joined U.K. black metal icons CRADLE OF FILTH. After four albums and numerous world tours that followed, Nick went on to join the ranks of Norwegian black metal rivals DIMMU BORGIR in 1999 and went on to enjoy even greater commercial success with them up until 2004.

Nick has also been a busy session player in both live and studio environments, lending his skills to the likes of such heavyweight metal acts as TESTAMENT, OLD MAN'S CHILD, EXODUS, BRUJERIA, GORGOROTH, GOD SEED, ANAAL NATHRAKH and BENEDICTION, to name a few.