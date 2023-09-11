Legendary Extreme Metal Producer SCOTT BURNS Is Focus Of New Book, 'The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 - 1997'

Decibel Books has announced the publication of "The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 - 1997", a massive 480-page oral history of the celebrated Morrisound recording career of iconic extreme metal producer and engineer Scott Burns. Fans can pre-order their copy now at store.decibelmagazine.com, with an expected ship date in late October/early November.

Synonymous with the rise of death metal in the late '80s and early-to-mid '90s, Burns was the man behind the boards for the essential works of DEATH, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SEPULTURA, OBITUARY, DEICIDE, NAPALM DEATH and TERRORIZER, turning their raw, chaotic sounds into something not just listenable but legendary.

For an exclusive preview of "Scott Burns Sessions", fans can read the first excerpt online, which takes readers inside the control room during the 1991 recording of DEATH's landmark "Human" LP, where Chuck Schuldiner's completely reconstructed DEATH lineup is about to reimagine the genre.

"The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life in Death Metal 1987 - 1997" looks individually at over 100 extreme metal albums, by nearly 70 bands, that Burns recorded throughout his career. This lavish hardcover by David E. Gehlke — author of "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" and "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" — goes deep inside the hallowed halls of Morrisound Recording for exclusive, detailed, in-studio accounts from Burns and the bands that made death metal history, accompanied by never-before-seen photos from Tampa music scene photographer Tim Hubbard.

"It was awesome to take a trip down memory lane with David and reminisce about all the great bands I was privileged to work with at Morrisound and abroad," says Burns. "David did a fantastic job capturing the essence of the late '80s and '90s death metal scene. I think Tim Hubbard and the other photographers provided excellent pictures that add a powerful visual element to those great stories."

Packed with tons of rare and never-before-seen photos (highlighted by a glossy 16-page photo section!) as well as a foreword from acclaimed extreme metal producer/engineer Dan Swanö, the 480-page "The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life in Death Metal 1987 - 1997" is exclusively available for pre-order now via Decibel.

"The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life in Death Metal 1987 - 1997" includes new interviews with current and former members of:

CANNIBAL CORPSE

DEATH

SEPULTURA

OBITUARY

DEICIDE

SUFFOCATION

CYNIC

GORGUTS

TERRORIZER

ATHEIST

SIX FEET UNDER

MALEVOLENT CREATION

EXHORDER

PESTILENCE

MASSACRE

ASSÜCK

CORONER

ATROCITY

MORGOTH

CANCER

LOUDBLAST

HELLWITCH

SOLSTICE

DISINCARNATE

MONSTROSITY

SADUS

VITAL REMAINS

DEMOLITION HAMMER

...and dozens more!