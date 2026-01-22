Legendary Heavy Rock Drummer TOMMY ALDRIDGE Launches New Web Site

Legendary heavy rock drummer Tommy Aldridge has officially soft-launched his new web site, AldridgeWorld.com, which will serve as the central hub for official news, new music, and updates on his career and projects.

The site provides direct access to information about Aldridge's ongoing work and legacy, straight from Aldridge and his team.

To mark the soft launch, Aldridge has shared a personal video message thanking supporters for their unwavering loyalty, which can be viewed below.

The site also features an exclusive audio teaser taken from Aldridge's first video interview of 2026, available only at AldridgeWorld.com. In the clip, Aldridge reflects on how his career was shaped by working with some of the greatest guitar players of his lifetime, including John Sykes, Randy Rhoads, Reb Beach and Steve Vai.

"Randy was the guitarist I always wanted to record with," Aldridge says. "Sadly, that opportunity never arrived."

Supporters who sign up for the AldridgeWorld interest list can listen to Aldridge discussing legendary guitar players immediately after signing up. The full interview will be released at a later date.

The announcement video was filmed by Fernando Cordero of Industrialism Films at Joel Jack Studio in California's Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country, edited by Robert Scott of Phantom Four, who also provided graphics.

While official videos will continue to be shared on Aldridge's YouTube channel, OfficialAldridgeWorld, the web site will serve as the definitive source for announcements, releases, and merchandise. Several major announcements are planned for 2026.

Aldridge is best known for his work with BLACK OAK ARKANSAS, the PAT TRAVERS BAND, Ozzy Osbourne, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY, Ted Nugent, Gary Moore and Vinnie Moore. He joined Ozzy Osbourne's solo band in 1981, later appearing on "Bark At The Moon" (1983) and the live albums "Speak Of The Devil" and "Tribute".

Tommy joined WHITESNAKE in 1987, replacing drummer Aynsley Dunbar, and first appeared on the band's 1989 album "Slip Of The Tongue". Aldridge went on to record six studio albums with WHITESNAKE and remained a key member until the band's effective retirement in November 2025.

In 2025, Rudy Sarzo, Brad Gillis and Tommy Aldridge reunited for a cover of THE WHO's "The Real Me", featuring singer Rick Hughes, best known for his powerful voice as the frontman of the legendary metal band SWORD and the hard-rock outfit SAINTS & SINNERS. The track appears on Hughes's solo album "Redemption", which was released on October 24, 2025.

Aldridge is also a member of ICONIC, a hard rock supergroup featuring Michael Sweet and Joel Hoekstra on guitars, Marco Mendoza on bass, Nathan James on vocals and Aldridge on drums. The band's 2022 debut album, "Second Skin", was followed by a completed sophomore album scheduled for release in summer 2026.

At 75, Aldridge is widely regarded as the most veteran active heavy rock drummer, still delivering remarkable power, speed, precision, and relentless double-bass work, while enjoying playing the drums more than ever. Notably, he was using two bass drums long before it became fashionable in rock and metal, helping to shape a heavier, more powerful approach to drumming that influenced generations of players.