Legendary Producer SCOTT BURNS To Appear At 'Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly'

Legendary death metal producer/engineer Scott Burns will make a rare appearance at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly on April 12-13 to sign copies of the new book "The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 -1997", alongside author David E. Gehlke.

The event features the classic lineup of hardcore legends BIOHAZARD headlining the first night with an exclusive performance of their 1992 definitive album "Urban Discipline" in its entirety, while Florida death metal forebears DEICIDE will close out the second evening via a special set comprised exclusively of early '90s crushers from their landmark "Deicide", "Legion" and "Once Upon The Cross" records. Brutal death metal juggernauts DYING FETUS will also deliver an exclusive old-school set of their early material, while CROWBAR will drop a double-hammer of sludge metal classics with a set of songs exclusively from 1998's "Odd Fellows Rest" and their earth-shaking 1993 self-titled album.

Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Decibel Books recently released "The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 - 1997", a massive 480-page oral history of the celebrated Morrisound recording career of iconic extreme metal producer and engineer Scott Burns.

Synonymous with the rise of death metal in the late '80s and early-to-mid '90s, Burns was the man behind the boards for the essential works of DEATH, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SEPULTURA, OBITUARY, DEICIDE, NAPALM DEATH and TERRORIZER, turning their raw, chaotic sounds into something not just listenable but legendary.

"The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life in Death Metal 1987 - 1997" looks individually at over 100 extreme metal albums, by nearly 70 bands, that Burns recorded throughout his career. This lavish hardcover by David E. Gehlke — author of "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" and "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" — goes deep inside the hallowed halls of Morrisound Recording for exclusive, detailed, in-studio accounts from Burns and the bands that made death metal history, accompanied by never-before-seen photos from Tampa music scene photographer Tim Hubbard.

"The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987 - 1997" can be ordered at this location.