Legendary Rock Drummer CARMINE APPICE: 'I'm Gonna Play Until I Can't Play Anymore'

During an appearance on the January 9 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", legendary drummer Carmine Appice spoke about the physical challenges of recording and performing hard rock music at the age of 76. Asked if still hits his drums as hard as he used to, Carmine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I still hit hard. But my singles are slower than they used to be, so I make it up with different combinations that I do. If you listen to the KING KOBRA record that's coming out and the other record, the instrumental record, you'll hear a lot of energy. And CACTUS. I did 'Parchman Farm' at 243 beats per minute, which is pretty fast. And I play it live, and there's no problem doing that stuff.

"I go to the doctor's to get checked out," he continued. "My doctor said, 'Your heart's really strong.' I try and work out and eat good. And so far so good.

"I'm 76 years old, man. I never thought I'd be still rocking at 76 years old.

"Last year we did a show, and after my drum solo, which went really well, Vinny came out — my brother; we did a show together — Vinny comes out and says, 'What about my brother? 75 years old, playing a drum solo like that?' And everybody started cheering. So I felt good.

"Look, I'm gonna play until I can't play anymore," Carmine added. "That's why this year I'm gonna play with KING KOBRA and I'm gonna play with my instrumental band. I'm gonna play with CACTUS. I'm ever gonna do a 'Rod Stewart Experience' show, and VANILLA FUDGE, and all of it."

Appice is the original drummer of VANILLA FUDGE, with whom he still records and performs today. He has also played with CACTUS and BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, in addition to spending stints in the bands of Ozzy Osbourne and Rod Stewart, co-writing the latter's No. 1 hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"Carmine was named the 28th greatest drummer of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Appice is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished showmen in rock and is the recipient of numerous awards, including dozens of gold- and platinum-selling records. Carmine has broken new ground in every aspect of his career as a performer, as a teacher, and as a writer, and he continues to inspire drummers and listeners throughout the world with his originality and his unwavering dedication to the art of drumming.

Carmine's autobiography, "Stick It!: My Life Of Sex, Drums, And Rock 'N' Roll", was released in May 2016 by Chicago Review Press.

Under the moniker APPICE, Carmine and his brother Vinny released "Sinister", their first joint studio album, in October 2017 through SPV/Steamhammer.