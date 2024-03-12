Legendary Rockers BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Share Music Video For New Single 'Don't Come Running To Me'

Legendary rockers BLUE ÖYSTER CULT have shared the second single from their upcoming album "Ghost Stories", due out April 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. The track, titled "Don't Come Running To Me", is accompanied by a new music video which can be seen below.

After the resounding success of their 50th-anniversary celebration, legendary rockers BLUE ÖYSTER CULT are eagerly gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their storied career with the upcoming release of "Ghost Stories". This highly anticipated album marks a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock's most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years.

In a thrilling partnership with Frontiers Music Srl, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT is set to captivate fans with a collection of reimagined and completed songs that span from 1978-2016. These musical treasures, long considered the "lost gems" by BLUE ÖYSTER CULT enthusiasts, were originally recorded between 1978 and 1983, except for one track from 2016, "If I Fell". Also included is the only known recorded performance of their concert classic "Kick Out The Jams" (MC5 cover). Some of the material is from workshopping albums, some from performance rehearsals, and all were recorded once in the hopes that someday they'd see the light of day.

George Geranios, the band's original audio engineer and an integral part of the band's golden years, produced the tracks along with BÖC and all were originally recorded on reel-to-reel analog tape. He transferred them to digital audio which is when modern AI and magical musical talents meet and the collection of vintage multi-track recordings was de-mixed, re-mixed, and produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano to become "Ghost Stories".

Work in the studio for the album was completed by Richie Castellano along with remaining original members Eric Bloom and Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser, and both Albert Bouchard and Rick Downey appear on drums with additional overdubs recorded by Joe Bouchard. All these original lineup members appearing on "Ghost Stories" create a musical journey that traverses decades and promises easter eggs for days.

As BLUE ÖYSTER CULT embraces its "classic rock" phenomenon status, the anticipation for this album is reaching a crescendo. Fans are eager to experience the culmination of the band's artistic vision and witness the completion of songs that have become part of their folklore. The band will also add some of the songs in their upcoming 2024 shows.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT continues to be a formidable force in the classic rock scene. The exciting partnership with Frontiers Music Srl and the visionary leadership of Serafino Perugino add an extra layer of anticipation to the release of "Ghost Stories". As the band bids farewell to their recording career, they do so with a flourish, offering fans a musical odyssey that is sure to leave a lasting imprint on rock history. Truly a remarkable journey.

"Ghost Stories" track listing:

01. Late Night Street Fight

02. Cherry

03. So Supernatural

04. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

05. Soul Jive

06. Gun

07. Shot In The Dark

08. The Only Thing

09. Kick Out The Jams

10. Money Machine

11. Don't Come Running

12. If I Fell

13. Roadhouse Blues (bonus track Japan)

Bandmembers and credits:

Eric Bloom - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Albert Bouchard - Drums, Vocals

Joe Bouchard - Bass, Guitar, Keyboards, Percussion, Vocals

Allen Lanier - Guitar, Keyboards

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Rick Downey – Drums (on 3 and 11)

Richie Castellano - Additional Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

"If I Fell" was recorded on April 18, 2016 at Red Studios, Hollywood, CA

Eric Bloom - Vocals

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Guitar, Vocals

Kasim Sulton - Vocals

Jules Radino - Percussion

Original recordings produced by George Geranios and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT except "If I Fell" produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano

De-mixed, remixed and produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano

Engineered by Richie Castellano

"Gun" and "Money Machine" overdubs recorded by Joe Bouchard

Digital transfers by George Geranios

Mastered by Sam Stauff at Mercy College Studio, Dobbs Ferry, NY