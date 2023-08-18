LEMMY's 1990 Collaboration With MIKE GREEN Re-Imagined For New Single

The notorious 1990 collaboration between legendary guitarist Mike Green and iconic MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy Kilmister has been given a new life thanks to the release of their newly envisioned song "Paradise". Remixed by raucous rockabilly rockers THE BRAINS, the single will be available Friday, August 18 via Cleopatra Records.

Check out the video for "Paradise" below.

The original version of "Paradise" was co-written and released by Green and Lemmy after they worked together on an Elvis Presley tribute in 1990. Lauded for Lemmy's "tiger-in-a-windtunnel vocal," thunderous bass, and Green's immortal guitar, slashing riff and rhythm out of thin air, "Paradise" was said to bring together everything that was so remarkable about both men. Now remixed by the great Rene De La Muerte from the brains, the new version is revved up and raw, with vocals that suck all the air from the room and a guitar that cuts the vacuum to shreds.

"It was a blast to remix and record. That song has such heaviness and cool rock and roll written all over," said De La Muerte. "I always loved the way Lemmy mixed rock and roll and metal, because I do the same for THE BRAINS by mixing blues, metal, country, punk and even Latin music. So, it was very natural to make this song happen."