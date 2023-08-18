  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

LEMMY's 1990 Collaboration With MIKE GREEN Re-Imagined For New Single

August 18, 2023

The notorious 1990 collaboration between legendary guitarist Mike Green and iconic MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy Kilmister has been given a new life thanks to the release of their newly envisioned song "Paradise". Remixed by raucous rockabilly rockers THE BRAINS, the single will be available Friday, August 18 via Cleopatra Records.

Check out the video for "Paradise" below.

The original version of "Paradise" was co-written and released by Green and Lemmy after they worked together on an Elvis Presley tribute in 1990. Lauded for Lemmy's "tiger-in-a-windtunnel vocal," thunderous bass, and Green's immortal guitar, slashing riff and rhythm out of thin air, "Paradise" was said to bring together everything that was so remarkable about both men. Now remixed by the great Rene De La Muerte from the brains, the new version is revved up and raw, with vocals that suck all the air from the room and a guitar that cuts the vacuum to shreds.

"It was a blast to remix and record. That song has such heaviness and cool rock and roll written all over," said De La Muerte. "I always loved the way Lemmy mixed rock and roll and metal, because I do the same for THE BRAINS by mixing blues, metal, country, punk and even Latin music. So, it was very natural to make this song happen."

Find more on Motorhead
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).