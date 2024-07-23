LEMMY's Dressing Room To Be Recreated At U.K.'s BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR Festival

A recreation of MOTÖRHEAD icon Lemmy's dressing room will be available for viewing at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival, set to take place from Thursday, August 8 to Sunday, August 11 at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom. Fans attending the festival will not only be able to pay their respects at the specially created bust containing Lemmy's ashes, but see a whole host of genuine personal items, including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

The bust will be unveiled on the main stage at 6:15 p.m. on Friday (after HATEBREED) in a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band's Phil Campbell, before being placed in Lemmy's dressing room, which adjoins the "Rock & Metal Gallery" (next to the signing tent). The gallery will close temporarily for the ceremony, and reopen shortly afterwards — then including Lemmy's dressing room which will not be viewable prior to this.

While you're waiting on Friday though, there will be some additional MOTÖRHEAD memorabilia viewable as part of the wider gallery exhibits, and you definitely won't be able to miss the magnificent MOTÖRHEAD bomber, which will be prominently displayed in the main arena near the entrance from the Midgard campsite. Listen out for the unmistakable MOTÖRHEAD siren, which will sound to mark the opening and closing of Bloodstock this year.

Once the festival is over, the bust of Lemmy will move to Nottingham's Rock City venue, where fans will have access to the ashes; they will return each and every year to their primary home on the hallowed turf of Bloodstock at Catton Park.

This past March, MOTÖRHEAD's manager Todd Singerman said in a statement: "Bloodstock has always been a special place for MOTÖRHEAD and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy's values perfectly. Alan and Vicky were also great friends and basically family of Lemmy, as he was the reason that they originally got together. This is definitely a fitting honor in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy's ashes in his most loved places."

Bloodstock's Vicky Hungerford added: "We were humbled and honored to be approached by MOTÖRHEAD management to have Lemmy's ashes at Bloodstock. Lemmy holds a very special place in everybody's heart, but to myself and my husband he was the reason we met and fell in love. Nothing will mean more to us and the Bloodstock family than to honor his legacy and have Lemmy forever at Bloodstock."

Get full festival information over at bloodstock.uk.com.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete the aforementioned European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.