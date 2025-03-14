ONSLAUGHT Signs With REIGNING PHOENIX MUSIC, Announces Double Album 'Origins Of Aggression'

Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) has announced the signing of long-running thrashers ONSLAUGHT. The U.K.-based band, known for its unwavering aggression and decades of iconic anthems, has joined forces with the exciting new label to embark on a thrilling new chapter in their storied career.

To kick off this promising new union, ONSLAUGHT will release a special double album titled "Origins Of Aggression", celebrating not only the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Power From Hell", but also the pivotal beginnings of the band and thrash metal itself. Set for release on May 23, 2025, the forthcoming offering will include a staggering 22 tracks, including re-recordings of the group's most important and defining songs from their early years as well as a collection of punk and metal covers that deeply influenced ONSLAUGHT's conception and development. The track listing includes songs that were originally jammed during the band's early rehearsals and served as a huge inspiration for the members to pick up their instruments and to create the ferocious music that has shaped them into legends.

ONSLAUGHT founding guitarist and songwriter Nige Rockett, the sole remaining member from the band's original lineup, states: "Signing with RPM is the start of an incredible new chapter for ONSLAUGHT. We've always pushed ourselves to create the most intense and aggressive music possible, and with RPM behind us, we're taking things to a whole new level. 'Origins Of Aggression' is just the beginning — get ready for absolute carnage!"

Reigning Phoenix Music is equally excited about the new partnership, saying in a statement: "ONSLAUGHT is a cornerstone of thrash metal history, and we are honored to welcome them to the RPM family. Their legacy of pure aggression and unrelenting energy aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are eager to bring their music to new heights together."

ONSLAUGHT's contribution to the thrash metal genre cannot be overstated: from their debut album "Power From Hell" (1985),which is being honored with this new release, to their celebrated performances across the globe, they remain an untouchable force in the world of heavy metal. With over 40 years of history, the quintet has steadily continued to evolve, delivering relentless riffs and neck-breaking anthems, and cementing their place as pioneers of the British thrash scene.

Alongside "Origins Of Aggression", fans can brace themselves for an electrifying preview of what's ahead with the release of "Iron Fist", ONSLAUGHT's crushing take on the MOTÖRHEAD classic, which will arrive on March 27.

The metal world can additionally look forward to ONSLAUGHT's 2025 world tour, where the band will promote "Origins Of Aggression" and celebrate the 40th "Power From Hell" anniversary — including stops in Europe, the USA, Mexico, and Australia — and expect more exciting news in the near future.

Nige made his return to the live stage with ONSLAUGHT in January after a three-year absence following a long battle with illness. His first appearance back was on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

Rockett has endured a number of cancer removal operations, chemotherapy as well as two spinal operations — upper and lower spine — during his forced hiatus, with both conditions now thankfully in full remission/recovery and continuing to heal.

ONSLAUGHT's latest album, "Generation Antichrist", came out in August 2020 via AFM Records. It was the first ONSLAUGHT LP to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, who replaced longtime singer Sy Keeler.

Garnett made his live debut with ONSLAUGHT at the House Of Metal festival in Umeå, Sweden in February 2020.

ONSLAUGHT announced Keeler's departure in April 2020, explaining in a statement that "some things simply aren't sustainable year after year due to the nature of the modern-day music industry."

ONSLAUGHT is one of the most ferocious, explosive and controversial metal bands ever to come out of the U.K. The group released three now-legendary albums in the 1980s — "Power From Hell", "The Force" and "In Search of Sanity" — and became a major influence for many metal generations to follow.

Since reforming in 2005, ONSLAUGHT has performed countless shows in no less than 70 different countries across the globe, earning themselves the reputation as one of the very best live acts in the metal scene today. ONSLAUGHT also has the enviable kudos of being the first international thrash band to perform in Vietnam and Lebanon.

Five critically acclaimed albums were released between 2007 and 2015 — "Killing Peace", "Live Damnation", "Sounds Of Violence", "VI" and "Live At The Slaughterhouse" — with millions of streams between them.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning engineer Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES, BEHEMOTH),"Generation Antichrist" gathered huge international acclaim, with many renowned rock and metal pundits declaring it the album of the year.

ONSLAUGHT is:

David Garnett - vocals, guitars

Nige Rockett - guitars

Wayne Dorman - guitars

Jeff Williams - bass

James Perry - drums

Photo credit: Korey Rockett and Karen George