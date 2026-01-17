LEPROUS's EINAR SOLBERG Announces Second Solo Album 'Vox Occulta'

Einar Solberg of LEPROUS has announced his second solo album, "Vox Occulta", due for release on April 24, 2026. A bold, heavy and symphonic statement, the LP was recorded in collaboration with the much-sought-after Norwegian Radio Orchestra.

To celebrate the announcement, Einar has launched the second track from the album, titled "Medulla", and you can watch the video — directed by Leo Liberti — below.

Einar comments: "'Medulla' started with a riff. I had just picked up an eight-string plugin, and it immediately led me to that main idea. As soon as it came together, I knew it had weight. It felt physical — like something you feel in your bones rather than just hear. That's where the idea of marrow came in.

"The song is about the part of me that stayed strong through everything I've been through. No matter what happened around it, the core held.

"There's no full orchestra on this track, but it still has a cinematic edge. Chris Baum added real strings, and Keli, Pierre Danel and Jed Lingat bring the song to life on drums, guitar, and bass."

As well as the beautiful orchestration, Einar is joined by drummer Keli Guðjónsson (AGENT FRESCO),violinist Chris Baum (BENT KNEE),guitarist Pierre Danel (NOVELISTS) and bassist Jed Lingat, as well as guitarists Ben Levin (ex-BENT KNEE) and John Browne (MONUMENTS). The album was mixed by Adam Noble (NOTHING BUT THIEVES, BIFFY CLYRO) and co-produced with David Castillo.

"Vox Occulta" sees Solberg taking a deeply personal approach, having been an avid fan of classical music and soundtracks for more than 20 years. The lyrics are personal as well, and they make "Vox Occulta" something of a thematic follow-up to "16". Where Solberg's solo debut revisited the death of his father and his past struggles with anxiety, this set is a wartsand-all portrait of himself and how he views the world in 2026.

"Vox Occulta" will be released as a limited CD digipak, gatefold white/black 2LP and a very limited gatefold transparent red 2LP, as well as digitally.

The first live dates in support of his upcoming second solo album have also been announced, and 2026 will see him playing the following headline dates across Europe:

Sep. 18 - UK London, The Garage

Sep. 19 - FR Paris, Café de la Danse

Sep. 20 - FR Toulouse, Le Rex

Sep. 21 - FR Biarritz, La Rhapsodie

Sep. 22 - PT Porto, Mouco

Sep. 23 - PT Lisbon, Republica da Musica

Sep. 25-26 - ES Barcelona, Be Prog! My Friend

Sep. 26 - FR Grenoble, L'amperage

Sep. 29 - PL Krakow, Hype Park

Sep. 30 - DE Berlin, Lido

Oct. 01 - DE Neunkirchen, Gebläsehalle

Oct. 02 - CH Baden, Werkk Kulturlokal

Einar kicked off his solo career in 2023 with the release of "16", an album of wildly diverse collaborations, that also saw him playing his first-ever solo live shows, performing at the likes of Prognosis Festival, Euroblast, Hellfest and Rock Imperium, alongside a hugely talented live band.