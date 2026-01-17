LION'S SHARE Shares 'Another Desire' Single From Upcoming 'Inferno' Album

Swedish heavy metal veterans LION'S SHARE return with fire as they unleash "Another Desire", taken from their long-awaited comeback album "Inferno", due out March 27, 2026 via Metalville Records.

Marking the band's first full-length studio album in 17 years, "Inferno" is already one of the most anticipated heavy metal releases of the year — and "Another Desire" sets the tone with uncompromising riffs, massive hooks, and a dark, contemporary lyrical edge.

Vocalist Nils Patrik Johansson comments on the song's theme: "The lyrics of 'Another Desire' deal with gangs, brotherhood, money, and the destructive pull of addiction. It's about loyalty, power, and how easily you can become a slave to drugs and desires you think you control — until they control you."

Musically, "Another Desire" showcases LION'S SHARE at their most focused and aggressive, blending classic heavy metal power with modern intensity that reflects both the band's legacy and their renewed hunger.

Guitarist and founding member Lars Chriss adds: "This song represents exactly where we are today. Heavy, sharp, and straight to the point. After all these years, it felt important to come back with something that hits hard — both musically and lyrically."

Formed in Sundsvall, Sweden in 1987, LION'S SHARE quickly established themselves as a force within European heavy metal, touring extensively alongside legends such as MOTÖRHEAD, SAXON, DIO, MANOWAR, U.D.O. and Dee Snider. Their critically acclaimed catalog includes albums like "Emotional Coma" and "Dark Hours", praised for their balance of crushing heaviness and melodic strength.

Since 2017, LION'S SHARE has operated as a powerful duo with Lars Chriss (guitars) and Nils Patrik Johansson (vocals),supported by trusted collaborators in studio and on stage. With "Inferno", the band are ready to reclaim their place at the forefront of heavy metal.

Alongside the release of "Another Desire", LION'S SHARE has also announced their first live shows of 2026:

March 27 - Release Show @ Encore, Sundbyberg (Stockholm),Sweden

April 11 - Hell Yeah Rock Club - Palatset, Linköping, Sweden

"Another Desire" is available now on all digital platforms, accompanied by an official music video, which can be seen below.

Recording lineup:

Nils Patrik Johansson - Vocals

Lars Chriss - Guitars

Andy Loos - Bass

Kay Backlund - Keyboards

Anuviel (SAECRED SPIRIT) - Keyboards

Fredrik Johansson - Drums