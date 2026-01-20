LES CLAYPOOL Announces 2026 Tour Bringing Together PRIMUS, CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM and FROG BRIGADE

Les Claypool will hit the road in summer 2026 with "Claypool Gold", a wildly ambitious, full-evening tour that brings together three of his most beloved and sonically adventurous bands — PRIMUS, THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM and LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE — for one mind-melting musical experience. Each night, all the bands will share the stage all at once for a fluid show featuring wildly different setlists and surprises.

The tour kicks off Wednesday, May 20 in Reno, Nevada, and will travel coast to coast with over 25 shows in cities including Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, before wrapping with a July 4 celebration in Napa, California. A special VIP and artist presale begins Wednesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lesclaypool.com.

Fans can also access limited VIP packages, including the Fat Bastard Front Row Super VIP Experience — featuring front row seats, a pre-show Q&A with PRIMUS and Sean Ono Lennon, a signed limited-edition tour poster, early entry, and more — and the Lucky Bastard VIP Experience, which offers premium seats within the first 15 rows, merch perks, and early access. Available in select markets.

Coinciding with today's tour announcement is the release of a brand-new song titled "WAP (What A Predicament)" by THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM, Claypool's mutant-psychedelic project with Sean Ono Lennon. A warped meditation on morality, artificial intelligence safety, and the slippery slope of optimization without empathy — set against a sonic backdrop of fuzz-drenched groove and theatrical psych-rock — the track finds Claypool and Lennon in peak DELIRIUM form, alternately biting, bewildered, and barbed as they reflect on a world gone algorithmic.

"Like a president caught in shenanigans with the beauty queen," Lennon intones on the opening line, "I'm guessing they may not be so innocent as they'd have us believe." From there, the track spirals into existential musings on online chaos, virtual unreality, and the fragility of collective memory. "I'm not sure if history repeats," Lennon continues, "but I'm certain that it rhymes."

THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM centers on the core creative partnership of Les Claypool (PRIMUS, FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE) and Sean Ono Lennon (THE GHOST OF A SABER TOOTH TIGER),who have long operated on the outer rim of genre and reason. Together, they remain a singular force: a mutant fusion of art-school satire, warped vision, and boundary-busting musical chemistry.

The new song arrives amid a remarkably prolific run for Claypool. In the past few years alone, he's led a full-scale reunion of his FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE, performing PINK FLOYD's "Animals" in its entirety across two national tours; celebrated his solo legacy with the "Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years" box set (featuring "Purple Onion", "Of Whales & Woe", "Of Fungi & Foe" and more); and launched the "Interstellar Drum Derby" — a global open-call and wildly entertaining YouTube series chronicling PRIMUS's search for a new drummer. The search drew over 6,200 applicants and culminated in the addition of Shreveport's John Hoffman, who has since joined PRIMUS for a string of headline shows, tour dates with TOOL and PUSCIFER, and the release of their explosive new single "Little Lord Fentanyl" featuring Maynard James Keenan.

In addition to playing guitar with the Colonel's FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE, Lennon has also kept very busy. He's performed in an improvising trio with John Zorn and Laurie Anderson; and under his own name, released "Asterisms", a wild instrumental album on Zorn's Tzadik Records, which draws on psych rock and jazz. Besides his own music, he produced "Exotica", the most recent album by British neo-psychedelic band TEMPLES, he received a Grammy Award in 2025 for his design of John Lennon's "Mind Games" boxed reissue, and he wrote and produced a short animated film inspired by John & Yoko's "War Is Over", which won an Academy Award in 2024.

With "WAP" now streaming everywhere and "Claypool Gold" poised to take over the summer, fans are invited to grab their goggles, their empathy, and maybe a can of tuna — and prepare for a tour unlike anything else on Earth.

"Claypool Gold" 2026 tour dates:

May 20 - Reno Events Center - Reno, NV

May 22 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

May 23 - Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA

May 25 - KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT

May 26 - The Lot at the Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

May 28 - Starlight Amphitheatre - Kansas City, MO

May 30 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO

May 31 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills, MI

June 2 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

June 3 - Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

June 5 - The Caverns Outdoor Amphitheater - Pelham, TN

June 6 - KEMBA Live! Outdoor - Columbus, OH

June 9 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME

June 10 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

June 12 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

June 13 - Stone Pony Summerstage - Asbury Park, NJ

June 14 - All Good Now Festival - Columbia, MD

June 16 - The AMP Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC

June 17 - Firefly Distillery - North Charleston, SC

June 19 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

June 20 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

June 22 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

June 23 - ACL Live at Moody Theatre - Austin, TX

June 25 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

June 27 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

June 28 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO

June 30 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

July 1 - Gallagher Square - San Diego, CA

July 3 - Long Beach Amphitheater - Long Beach, CA

July 4 - Meritage Resort & Spa - Napa, CA