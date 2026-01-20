SEVENDUST Announces New Album 'One'; U.S. Tour With ATREYU And FIRE FROM THE GODS To Launch In April

SEVENDUST had announced its fifteenth studio album, "One". The highly anticipated release from the quintet — Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums) — will arrive on May 1 via Napalm Records.

Building on SEVENDUST's unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, "One" proves why the Grammy Award–nominated metal icons remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection", the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only SEVENDUST can deliver. Tracks such as "Is This The Real You" and "We Won" stand confidently alongside the band's most iconic material.

SEVENDUST once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

On November 4, 2025, Lowery shared an "end-of-studio picture" on Instagram and he thanked "the killer production team" consisting of Baskette and engineers Jef Moll and Josh Saldate "for taking things to the highest level demanding perfection or our closet effort. Four records in a row and all amazing experiences," he added. "Can't wait to hear [Baskette] mix this bad boy up."

The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album once again took place at the farmhouse of Lajon and his wife Ashley.

The first music from "One" will be released soon, and the album is available for pre-order now.

The track listing for "One" is:

01. One

02. Unbreakable

03. Is This The Real You

04. Threshold

05. We Won

06. Construct

07. Bright Side

08. The Drop

09. Blood Price

10. Misdirection

Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, SEVENDUST is preparing to hit the road in support of "One". Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee. ATREYU, FIRE FROM THE GODS and AMERICAN ADRENALINE will join as support. The band will also open for ALTER BRIDGE at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and May 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, SEVENDUST will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: sevendust.com/pages/tour.

SEVENDUST 2026 U.S. tour dates:

Apr 16 - Carterville, IL - Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

Apr 17 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Apr 18 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Apr 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Apr 21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Apr 22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Apr 24 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Apr 25 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Apr 28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Apr 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 01 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

May 04 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

May 05 - Springfield, MO - The Regency LIve

May 06 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall

May 08 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 09 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

May 11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

May 12 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

May 14 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

May 15 - Columbus OH - Sonic Temple

May 16 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

May 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

* Opening for ALTER BRIDGE

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" in early 2025.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann