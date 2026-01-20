SEVENDUST Announces New Album 'One'; U.S. Tour With ATREYU And FIRE FROM THE GODS To Launch In April

SEVENDUST Announces New Album 'One'; U.S. Tour With ATREYU And FIRE FROM THE GODS To Launch In AprilJanuary 20, 2026
SEVENDUST had announced its fifteenth studio album, "One". The highly anticipated release from the quintet — Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums) — will arrive on May 1 via Napalm Records.
Building on SEVENDUST's unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, "One" proves why the Grammy Award–nominated metal icons remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection", the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only SEVENDUST can deliver. Tracks such as "Is This The Real You" and "We Won" stand confidently alongside the band's most iconic material.
SEVENDUST once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.
On November 4, 2025, Lowery shared an "end-of-studio picture" on Instagram and he thanked "the killer production team" consisting of Baskette and engineers Jef Moll and Josh Saldate "for taking things to the highest level demanding perfection or our closet effort. Four records in a row and all amazing experiences," he added. "Can't wait to hear [Baskette] mix this bad boy up."
The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album once again took place at the farmhouse of Lajon and his wife Ashley.
The first music from "One" will be released soon, and the album is available for pre-order now.
The track listing for "One" is:
01. One
02. Unbreakable
03. Is This The Real You
04. Threshold
05. We Won
06. Construct
07. Bright Side
08. The Drop
09. Blood Price
10. Misdirection
Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, SEVENDUST is preparing to hit the road in support of "One". Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee. ATREYU, FIRE FROM THE GODS and AMERICAN ADRENALINE will join as support. The band will also open for ALTER BRIDGE at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and May 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, SEVENDUST will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.
For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: sevendust.com/pages/tour.
SEVENDUST 2026 U.S. tour dates:
Apr 16 - Carterville, IL - Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort
Apr 17 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Apr 18 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
Apr 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Apr 21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Apr 22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Apr 24 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Apr 25 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *
Apr 28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Apr 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
May 01 - Denver, CO - Summit
May 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
May 04 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
May 05 - Springfield, MO - The Regency LIve
May 06 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall
May 08 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
May 09 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
May 11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
May 12 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
May 14 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
May 15 - Columbus OH - Sonic Temple
May 16 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
May 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
May 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
May 20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *
* Opening for ALTER BRIDGE
SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" in early 2025.
Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann