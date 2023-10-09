LES CLAYPOOL To Release New Box Set, 'Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years', In February

In a celebratory return to his roots, the legendary bassist Les Claypool has announced the "Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years" box set, slated for release on February 9, 2024. Spanning the illustrious and eclectic moments of his solo career, this compilation is a tribute to the dynamic range of musical avenues Claypool has explored over the years. Featuring projects such as THE FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE, COLONEL CLAYPOOL'S BUCKET OF BERNIE BRAINS and THE FANCY BAND, this five-album set is a treat for both seasoned aficionados and new listeners.

The five-album collection will include "Live Frogs Set 1" and "Live Frogs Set 2", the sought-after "Purple Onion", "Of Whales And Woe" and "Of Fungi And Foe" LPs. Listeners will also experience "The Big Eyeball In The Sky", now available with remastered audio on limited-edition, colored 180-gram vinyl. Bundle options include an exclusive t-shirt and a limited-edition screen-printed poster, designed by Matt Leunig.

"The Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years" is now available for pre-order at Club Bastardo.

The announcement of "Adverse Yaw" comes on the heels of the launch of LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE's "The Hunt For Green October" tour, which kicks off in Oakland, California this Wednesday, October 11 for their last Bay Area performance of the year. The fall tour will also include a number of East Coast performances, including The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York on Friday, October 20, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, October 22, and the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, October 25.

When the FROG BRIGADE returns to the road this week, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of FROG BRIGADE material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises. In addition, "The Hunt For Green October" tour will be the last chance for fans to experience the band's take on PINK FLOYD's "Animals", which they are performing in its entirety each night. The news comes as media around the country praise the band's reunion, with Glide Magazine writing: "Despite the 20-year gap in their touring history, LES CLAYPOOL'S FROG BRIGADE is hitting the ground running." Buffalo.fm called the tour "spectacular," and Third Coast Review said, "When Les Claypool comes around, you need to head the call."

"The Hunt For Green October" will also introduce an exciting fan-centric feature: the "lilypad." At all upcoming general admission shows, a special green section will be marked near the stage, known as the "lilypad," welcoming attendees dressed in costume or donning the FEARLESS FLYING BRIGADE frog hat. In additional, all attendees, whether at seated or general admission shows, are encouraged to "let their frog flag fly" and attend in their most creative costumes. A contest at every show will reward one outstanding costume-clad fan with an autographed show poster.

Formed by Claypool in the summer of 2000 during a short break from PRIMUS, the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE made its debut appearance at the Mountain Aire festival before embarking on several celebrated U.S. tours. The band released two live albums in 2001, as well as a studio album "Purple Onion" in 2002. The return of the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE follows a busy year for Claypool, who in addition to performing with BASTARD JAZZ on NYE and throughout winter 2022, traveled the country with PRIMUS for the band's wildly popular "A Tribute To Kings" tour. Last year also saw the release of PRIMUS's first new music in more than five years, the sprawling three-song "Conspiranoid" EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track "Conspiranoia" and second single "Follow The Fool".

Claypool is one of the most unlikely success stories in entertainment history. His trademark voice, thumping bass lines and unique worldview have become the calling cards for a number of wildly successful and influential albums in the last two decades. But through his myriad of musical and creative projects, Claypool has also become a favorite of jam banders, funk connoisseurs and pretty much everything in between.

"Let's put it this way … I think, with PRIMUS and without, I've played every music festival in the last ten years, except Lilith Fair," he comments. "You could say I'm the guy who doesn't fit in anywhere, but a little bit everywhere."