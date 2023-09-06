LES CLAYPOOL'S FROG BRIGADE Releases Pro-Shot Video Of 'Pigs' Performance From PINK FLOYD's 'Animals'

As they prepare for "The Hunt For Green October" tour, kicking off on Wednesday, October 11 in Oakland, California for their final Bay Area show of the year, LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE has unveiled a pro-shot video capturing their rendition of PINK FLOYD's "Pigs" live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

After performing PINK FLOYD's entire "Animals" album during their summer tour — celebrating LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE's reunion after two decades — this upcoming tour presents the last opportunity for fans to witness their unique take on "Animals", performed in full each evening.

When the FROG BRIGADE returns to the road in October, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of FROG BRIGADE material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises. The fall tour comes as media around the country praise the band's reunion, with Glide Magazine writing "Despite the 20-year gap in their touring history, LES CLAYPOOL'S FROG BRIGADE is hitting the ground running." Buffalo.fm called the tour "spectacular," and Third Coast Review added, "When Les Claypool comes around, you need to heed the call."

The FROG BRIGADE is offering two VIP ticket options for "The Hunt For Green October" tour. The "Fearless Frogs Front Row VIP Package" includes a front row seat, an exclusive question-and-answer session with Claypool, a meet-and-greet photo opportunity, a signed tour poster, a VIP tour laminate, early venue entry, crowd-free merchandise shopping, and an onsite event host, available in select markets only. The "Flying Frogs VIP Package" offers either a premium reserved seat or a general admission ticket, with reserved seats located in rows 2-15 where available. This package also features similar benefits as the front row package, including the Q&A session, meet-and-greet, and other listed perks.

For more information, visit www.lesclaypool.com.

Formed by Claypool in the summer of 2000 during a short break from PRIMUS, the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE made its debut appearance at the Mountain Aire festival before embarking on several celebrated U.S. tours. The band released two live albums in 2001, as well as a studio album "Purple Onion" in 2002. The return of the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE follows a busy year for Claypool, who in addition to performing with BASTARD JAZZ on NYE and throughout winter 2022, traveled the country with PRIMUS for the band's wildly popular "A Tribute To Kings" tour. Last year also saw the release of PRIMUS's first new music in more than five years, the sprawling three-song "Conspiranoid" EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track "Conspiranoia" and second single "Follow The Fool".

Claypool is one of the most unlikely success stories in entertainment history. His trademark voice, thumping bass lines and unique worldview have become the calling cards for a number of wildly successful and influential albums in the last two decades. But through his myriad of musical and creative projects, Claypool has also become a favorite of jam banders, funk connoisseurs and pretty much everything in between.

"Let's put it this way … I think, with PRIMUS and without, I've played every music festival in the last ten years, except Lilith Fair," he comments. "You could say I'm the guy who doesn't fit in anywhere, but a little bit everywhere."