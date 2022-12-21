LIFE OF AGONY And SICK OF IT ALL Announce '30 Sick Years Of Agony' North American Tour

LIFE OF AGONY will team up with SICK OF IT ALL for the "30 Sick Years Of Agony" North American tour in early 2023. The 17-date trek, which will kick off on March 9 in Albany, New York and conclude on April 1 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, will see LIFE OF AGONY perform its 1993 debut album, "River Runs Red", in its entirety at each stop.

Rolling Stone hailed "River Runs Red" as "one of the greatest metal albums of all time." The LP told the story of a confused and disillusioned young man with low self-worth and a poor support network, who ultimately decides to commit suicide.

"'River Runs Red' was an album that helped so many people get through some really dark times," explains LIFE OF AGONY bassist Alan Robert. "It was raw, heavy and extremely emotional when it dropped back in '93. We had no idea the impact it would have on that generation, let alone being able to see it have such longevity three decades later."

"30 Sick Years Of Agony" tour dates:

Mar. 09 - Empire Underground – Albany, NY

Mar. 11 - Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

Mar. 12 - Phantom Power – Millersville, PA

Mar. 14 - Tally Ho Theater – Leesburg, VA

Mar. 15 - Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Mar. 17 - Headliners Music Hall – Louisville, KY

Mar. 18 - Machine Shop – Flint, MI

Mar. 19 - The King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH

Mar. 21 - The Vixen – McHenry, IL

Mar. 22 - The Art Theater – Hobart, IN

Mar. 24 – Jergel's – Pittsburgh, PA

Mar. 25 - The Foundry – Cleveland, OH

Mar. 26 - Lee's Palace – Toronto, ON

Mar. 28 - Brass Monkey – Ottawa, ON

Mar. 29 - Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

Mar. 30 – Wally's – Hampton Beach, NH

Apr. 01 - Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA

The first leg of the "30 Years Of River Runs Red" trek will kick off in Europe with dates starting on Friday, January 13 in Bochum, Germany and ending in Milton Keynes, England on February 11. Main support will be fellow New York veterans PRONG (in continental Europe) and MADBALL (in the U.K.),with rock duo TARAH WHO? opening all dates.

Earlier this year, LIFE OF AGONY's full-length documentary "The Sound Of Scars", directed by Leigh Brooks, was praised by fans as well as the media for taking a deep and personal look into the bandmembers' lives. Stories of domestic violence, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation came out through introspective interviews with the musicians themselves and their respective families. Kerrang! raved about its "unflinching" take on family with a five-star review and the BBC's Jennie Kermode called it "a highly accomplished piece of work… a story full of pain and struggle." The film is available for purchase or rent on multiple streaming platforms and is out now as a collector's edition Blu-ray through Raven Banner Entertainment.

LIFE OF AGONY's most recent studio album, titled "The Sound Of Scars", was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. It was named "Album of the Year" by The Aquarian Weekly and took the No. 1 spot on Metal Hammer's (Germany) "Best Of 2019" list (alt-rock/punk).

SICK OF IT ALL's twelfth studio album, "Wake The Sleeping Dragon!", was released in November 2018 via Century Media. The follow-up to 2014's "The Last Act Of Defiance" was produced by Jerry Farley (EVERY TIME I DIE, DEMON HUNTER) over a two-and-a-half-week period at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, THE HAUNTED, MADBALL). The cover artwork was created by Ernie Parada.

"Wake The Sleeping Dragon!" featured guest appearances by RISE AGAINST vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath and HOT WATER MUSIC frontman Chuck Ragan.