LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Unveils Seventh Volume Of 'The Beauty Of Horror'

At the crossroads of striking illustration, imaginative storytelling, and heavy music, you'll find Alan Robert — bassist for LIFE OF AGONY and the mastermind behind the hit coloring book series "The Beauty Of Horror".

A Brooklyn, New York native, Robert honed his artistic skills in the early '90s under the guidance of legendary Thor artist Walt Simonson at New York's School of Visual Arts. Since then, his talent has expanded to designing for legendary bands such as BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, TYPE O NEGATIVE and SHINEDOWN, illustrating books for iconic franchises like "Beetlejuice" and "Universal Monsters", to crafting his own horror-inspired graphic novels and coloring books.

Now, Robert is back with his latest creation: "The Beauty Of Horror 7: Backwards Records", the seventh volume in his chart-topping series.

This newest release takes fans on a twisted journey through horror-themed parodies of some of the most iconic album covers in music history. "Backwards Records" features devilish reimaginings of LPs from world-renowned artists such as Bruce Springsteen, ALICE IN CHAINS, N.W.A., Cyndi Lauper, BLINK-182, NIRVANA, KISS, BEASTIE BOYS, and more.

With over 80 pages of eerie yet hilarious designs, music enthusiasts and horror fans alike can unleash their creativity like never before.

Due on February 11, the coloring book is available for pre-order here.

"'The Beauty Of Horror 7' combines my three favorite things: art, music, and horror movies," explains Robert. "Fans have been asking me to put my spin on album covers for years, and there's never been a coloring book quite like this one. It's equally twisted and hilarious."

Drawing inspiration from the eerie mythos of spinning vinyl records backward, "Backwards Records" blends the playful and the macabre, making it the perfect gift for music lovers and horror aficionados. It's a chance to unwind, get creative, and revisit the moments that defined music history — with a terrifying twist.

Dubbed by Revolver magazine as "the king of horror coloring books," Alan shows no signs of slowing down. Among his 2025 projects is the highly anticipated "The Beauty of Horror: Ghouliana's Sanctuary For Monsters" — a one-of-a-kind storybook coloring experience, set for release in August.

In a world filled with chaos, Robert's "Beauty Of Horror" series offers a unique escape — where creativity meets the haunting allure of horror. Whether through music or art, Robert continues to redefine his craft and captivate audiences.