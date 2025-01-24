SHINEDOWN Releases Two New Singles, 'Three Six Five' And 'Dance, Kid, Dance'

Multi- platinum, chart topping, and record-breaking band SHINEDOWN has released two new singles, "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance", today via Atlantic Records. The band is also celebrating the announcement of its U.S. tour "Dance, Kid, Dance", which goes on sale today.

Speaking on the two new songs and the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith said: "We needed to approach everything different this time… The last two albums were both conceptual so it was important for us to really ask ourselves creatively where do we want to go. The answer to that was we want to go everywhere so there was no specific direction. We just started writing, and let the new songs guide us. I also think we stopped saying 'why?' and started saying 'why not?'

"When we were thinking about touring, we had certain artists in mind," he continued. "Instead of being of the mindset that they wouldn't want to come out to tour with us, we just asked them — and they said yes. Honestly, it's quite humbling, we are extremely excited for this new chapter, and tour. SO LET'S GO!!!!"

The two new singles embody the many multifaceted talents of the SHINEDOWN: One part rock 'n' roll dynamism and one part incredible songwriting and passion. "Dance, Kid, Dance" hits hard right out of the gate with incredibly heavy guitars and a tempo that just doesn't quit. It's part social commentary and part "don't overthink it, let's just rock out and LET'S DANCE!" The song pushes boundaries and is a reminder of why SHINEDOWN hold the record for the most No. 1 songs at Active Rock Radio of all time with "Dance, Kid, Dance".

"Three Six Five" is an example of the band's ability to tackle the tough subjects through impeccable songwriting. Anyone who has ever experienced loss knows that every day we draw breath is an opportunity to live out loud — to live for those we have lost. At its core, "Three Six Five" is a reminder to stop wasting time and focus on the moments we have right now and treasure time with the ones you love the most. The song honors the people in our lives who aren't with us anymore. It reminds us to stop taking time for granted, because it's not promised. Take chances, be bold, and don't sweat the small stuff, because as the song says: a lot can happen in a year. "Even though I said all the things that mattered most, while I held on tight to the end of the rope, I could keep you close, but I couldn't keep you here, a lot can happen in a year."

Smith and SHINEDOWN bassist/producer Eric Bass co-wrote "Three Six Five", and "Dance, Kid, Dance" was co-written by Smith, Bass and Dave Bassett. The songs were produced by Bass at his own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

In celebration of the new songs for 2025, the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour kicks off on April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa and will be one of the band's largest U.S. tours ever. The 35-date run will hit some of the country's most iconic venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden (July 20),Boston's TD Garden (July 19) and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (May 10) and more! Joining them on the tour are BEARTOOTH and BUSH (on select dates),as well as Morgan Wade on all shows.

For the tour SHINEDOWN has teamed up with Musicians On Call (MOC) and will be donating $1 for every ticket sold for the tour. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments for 25 years. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. The collaboration is just one of the many charities SHINEDOWN supports as they frequently give back to organizations in need.

In addition, this week SHINEDOWN was nominated for numerous iHeartRadio Music Awards including "Rock Song Of The Year" for "A Symptom Of Being Human", "Rock Artist Of The Year", and Sanjay Parikh was nominated for "Favorite Tour Photographer" for SHINEDOWN. The new nods bring the band to a total of 13 iHeartRadio Music Awards since the band's inception with no sign of slowing down.

SHINEDOWN continues to demonstrate that they are one of the most forward-thinking powerhouses in music, forever pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. The tour and new music not only kick off a new era for SHINEDOWN but continues to celebrate the momentous acclaim the band received from their juggernaut song "A Symptom Of Being Human" off their seventh studio album "Planet Zero" (Atlantic Records). The song, which has reached over 100 million streams and counting, crossed over not only to Alternative but Top 40 radio and resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most.

