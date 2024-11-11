LIFE OF AGONY Guitarist JOSEPH 'JOEY Z.' ZAMPELLA Shares Solo Instrumental Song 'The Fields'

To commemorate this year's Veterans Day, LIFE OF AGONY guitarist Joseph Zampella, a.k.a. Joey Z., has released an instrumental solo song called "The Fields".

This past Friday (November 8),Zampella took to his social media to write: "On Monday, November 11th, (Veterans Day),I'll be releasing the first of many Instrument tracks that I've been writing and recording for TV, film and video. Although these compositions are a slight departure from my beloved metal genre, they carry my heart and soul, whether ominous or uplifting. This first track titled, 'The Fields', is my way of honoring all of the brave individuals that have fought for our freedom, and the freedom of others around the world. I'm dedicating it to all those we've ever lost in battle, those who still suffer mentally and physically due to post war traumas, and those who stand proud as our armed forces, the heroes to our families, friends and country. I'm also dedicating it to all the victims, families and brave souls who endured the horrible and tragic events on 9/11/2001.

"The track will be available on all platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. on Veterans Day! #veterans #heroes #army #navy #airforce #marines #usa #tribute #thankful #brave #armedforces #veteransday #intstrumentalmusic #joeyzampella #honor @zamplives @catwitchnyc".

As previously reported, LIFE OF AGONY will embark on the "Up Close & Unplugged" European tour in December. The eight-date trek will kick off on December 6 in Kinrooi, Belgium and conclude on December 18 in Wrocław, Poland.

Two months later, LIFE OF AGONY and BIOHAZARD will team up for the first time ever for an international co-headlining tour. The 24-city trek will launch on February 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England, and will hit 10 countries before the tour wraps March 29, 2025 in Amsterdam.

In a recent interview with Ryan of the 97.7 QLZ radio station, Zampella was asked if there are any plans for a follow-up to LIFE OF AGONY's "The Sound Of Scars" album, which came out in 2019. He responded: "Well, this song [the recently released LIFE OF AGONY single 'The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)'] I feel like gave us a little bit of a boost, which is great. We're a band that we really feel out when that writing magic is happening. We have a lot of plans for 2025, so we'll be together a lot. So I'm sure we'll be talking about some new music or sharing some new music with each other. It happens all the time."

He continued: "When it comes to a full record, for us it's the timing of our lives that really plays a huge role in that. It's just timing, and we have a lot of plans and some big tours being announced soon that we're gonna be doing in 2025. One I could talk about is we're gonna be doing the 'Ugly' album in its entirety. We're gonna do an 'Ugly' 30th-anniversary tour. We did [an anniversary tour for] 'River Runs Red' [LIFE OF AGONY's debut album] last year, in 2023. 'Ugly' is another fan-favorite record; it was our second record. And we've been asked a whole bunch of times by fans and by industry people if we're gonna do a 30-year tour for that album, because the 'River Runs Red' tour was so successful. And it looks like we're gonna do it. So there's some nice, big plans happening in 2025, so we'll get to spend a lot of time together, which is great."

"The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)" was released in late August. The track's accompanying music video, which was directed by Derek Soto/Sinestra Studios, with motion graphics by The Dor Brothers, can be seen below.

LIFE OF AGONY has a long history of paying homage to the films that helped shape their teenage years. Back in 1995, the band covered SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" on the group's "Ugly" album; the song was made famous by the movie "The Breakfast Club". In 1997, on their album "Soul Searching Sun", a music video for the song "Desire" incorporated visuals reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining". That tradition continues with "The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)", which pays tribute to the fallen star Brandon Lee, who tragically lost his life during the filming of the cult classic "The Crow", released 30 years ago.

"The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)" was recorded in New York City at the legendary Sear Sound studio, best known for hit albums by David Bowie and John Lennon, as well as at The Nest Studio in Long Island, New York. The song was recorded, produced, and mixed by Zampella (who also co-produced the group's last album "The Sound Of Scars"). The song was mastered by Grammy Award winner Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS).

With 2024 marking the 30th anniversary of Brandon Lee's "The Crow" film, and all of the controversy surrounding the new Bill Skarsgård remake, LIFE OF AGONY felt inspired to go back and give respect to the '94 film that made such a huge impact on them during their early years.