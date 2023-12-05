LIMP BIZKIT Announces Summer 2024 'Loserville' North American Tour

American nü metal band LIMP BIZKIT has announced the 2024 "Loserville" tour. The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer and feature an epic lineup of special guests — Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman will perform, and the legendary Riff Raff will host and MC each night. Kicking off on July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin, the tour will make stops in Toronto, Ontario; Charlotte, North Carolina; West Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas and more before wrapping up in San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 24.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time at loservilletour.com.

2024 "Loserville" tour dates:

Jul. 16 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Jul. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Jul. 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jul. 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jul. 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul. 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jul. 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 02 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 04 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 09 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

LIMP BIZKIT's latest album, "Still Sucks", which came out in October 2021.

Prior to the arrival of "Still Sucks", LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade.

Nine LIMP BIZKIT titles have landed on the Billboard 200, including two which topped the chart — 1999's "Significant Other" and 2000's "Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water".

LIMP BIZKIT signed with AGI for North American tour representation in 2021 after announcing that they were canceling all the remaining 2021 shows on their "Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour.