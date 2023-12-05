  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

LIMP BIZKIT Announces Summer 2024 'Loserville' North American Tour

December 5, 2023

American nü metal band LIMP BIZKIT has announced the 2024 "Loserville" tour. The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer and feature an epic lineup of special guests — Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman will perform, and the legendary Riff Raff will host and MC each night. Kicking off on July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin, the tour will make stops in Toronto, Ontario; Charlotte, North Carolina; West Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas and more before wrapping up in San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 24.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time at loservilletour.com.

2024 "Loserville" tour dates:

Jul. 16 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
Jul. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Jul. 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Jul. 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul. 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Jul. 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 02 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 04 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 06 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 09 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

LIMP BIZKIT's latest album, "Still Sucks", which came out in October 2021.

Prior to the arrival of "Still Sucks", LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade.

Nine LIMP BIZKIT titles have landed on the Billboard 200, including two which topped the chart — 1999's "Significant Other" and 2000's "Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water".

LIMP BIZKIT signed with AGI for North American tour representation in 2021 after announcing that they were canceling all the remaining 2021 shows on their "Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour.

Find more on Limp bizkit
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).