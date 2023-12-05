LIMP BIZKIT Announces Summer 2024 'Loserville' North American Tour

LIMP BIZKIT Announces Summer 2024 'Loserville' North American TourDecember 5, 2023
American nü metal band LIMP BIZKIT has announced the 2024 "Loserville" tour. The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer and feature an epic lineup of special guests — Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman will perform, and the legendary Riff Raff will host and MC each night. Kicking off on July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin, the tour will make stops in Toronto, Ontario; Charlotte, North Carolina; West Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas and more before wrapping up in San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 24.
Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time at loservilletour.com.
2024 "Loserville" tour dates:
Jul. 16 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
Jul. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Jul. 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Jul. 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul. 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Jul. 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 02 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 04 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 06 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 09 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
LIMP BIZKIT's latest album, "Still Sucks", which came out in October 2021.
Prior to the arrival of "Still Sucks", LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade.
Nine LIMP BIZKIT titles have landed on the Billboard 200, including two which topped the chart — 1999's "Significant Other" and 2000's "Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water".
LIMP BIZKIT signed with AGI for North American tour representation in 2021 after announcing that they were canceling all the remaining 2021 shows on their "Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour.
