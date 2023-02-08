LIMP BIZKIT's Uses Deepfake Technology To Include VLADIMIR PUTIN, JOE BIDEN, TOM CRUISE And More In New Music Video

LIMP BIZKIT has released the official music video for the song "Out Of Style". The clip, co-directed by LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst and Marc Klasfel, uses deepfake technology to show members of LIMP BIZKIT as world leaders — Durst is Vladimir Putin, Wes Borland is Joe Biden, DJ Lethal is Volodymyr Zelenskyy — jamming in a garage while "Tom Cruise" is in charge of the barbeque.

"Out Of Style" is taken from LIMP BIZKIT's latest album, "Still Sucks", which came out in October 2021.

Prior to the arrival of "Still Sucks", LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade.

Next month, LIMP BIZKIT will embark on a rescheduled European headline tour, with support from WARGASM and BLACKGOLD. LIMP BIZKIT will also make several U.S. festival appearances this spring and summer, including New Jersey's Bamboozle in May and Ohio's Inkcarceration in July.

Nine LIMP BIZKIT titles have landed on the Billboard 200, including two which topped the chart — 1999's "Significant Other" and 2000's "Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water".

LIMP BIZKIT signed with AGI for North American tour representation in 2021 after announcing that they were canceling all the remaining 2021 shows on their "Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour.