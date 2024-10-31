LINKIN PARK Announces 'From Zero' U.S. Listening Events

LINKIN PARK has announced a series of November 9 U.S. listening events for the band's upcoming album, "From Zero", coming to a record store near you. Check the event listings and contact your local store for details. International events will be announced soon.

"From Zero" listening events, according to Linkin Park Association:

Anchorage, AK | Obsession Records

Anniston, AL | CD Cellar

Benton, AR | Retro Rose

Chandler, AZ | Zia Records

Gilbert, AZ | Rock This Town Records

Mesa, AZ | Zia Records

Phoenix, AZ | Zia Records - Bethany Home / Zia Records - Thunderbird

Tempe, AZ | Zia Records

Tuscon, ZA | Zia Records

Burbank, CA | Run Out Groove Records

Davis, CA | Armadillo Music

Napa, CA | Folklore

Oakland, CA | 1-2-3-4 Go! Records

Petaluma, CA | Paradise Found Records + Music

Studio City, CA | Licorice Pizza Records

Littletown, CO | Vinyl Valhalla

Wallingford, CT | Redscroll Records

New London, CT | Telegraph Autonomous Zone

Clearwater, FL | Kingfish Records

Lauderhill, FL | We Got The Beats

Oakland Park, FL | We Got The Beats

Macon, GA | Fresh Produce Records

Boise, ID | Modern Sounds VInyl + Music

Boise, ID | Rollin' Records

Chicago, IL | Reckless Records - Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL | Shuga Records

Elmhurst, IL | Elmhurst Records

McHenry, IL | Siren Records

Plainfield, IL | Left Round Records

Rockford, IL | Toad Hall Books + Records

Woodstock, IL | The Records Department

Evansville, IN | Space Monkey Records

Fort Wayne, IN | Welcome Back Records

Indianapolis, IN | Karma Records

Hutchinson, KS | Permanent Records

Bowling Green, KY | Hard Copies

Mandeville, LA | 22 Sound Records

Baltimore, MD | The Sound Garden

Lewiston, ME | Bull Moose

Waterville, ME | Bull Moose

Bangor, ME | Bull Moose

Scarborough, ME | Bull Moose

Dearborn, MI | Dearborn Music

Owosso, MI | Round Midnight Records

Trenton, MI | Slick Disc

Buffalo, MN | Indie Earth

Burnsville, MN | South Metro Music

Golden Valley, MN | Down In The Valley

Mankato, MN | Tune Town

Maple Grove, MN | Down In The Valley

Joplin, MO | Dig It! Record Barn

Kansas City, MO | Josey Records

Kansas City, MO | Mills Record Company

Billings, MT | Cameron Records

Bozeman, MT | Cactus Records + Gifts

Raleigh, NC | The Pour House Music Hall + Record Shop

Wake Forest, NC | Record Krate

Wilmington, NC | School Kids Records

Wilmington, NC | Yellow Dog Discs

Lincoln, ME | First Day Vinyl

Plaistow, NH | Bull Moose

Dover, NJ | Factory Records

Lanoka Harbor, NJ | Yearbook Records

Point Pleasant, NJ | Clarizio Music

Las Vegas, NV | Zia Records - Eastern

Las Vegas, NV | Zia Records - Rainbow

Brooklyn, NY | For The Record

Canandaigua, NY | Canandaigua Record Exchange

Horseheads, NY | Squatch Den Records

Poughkeepsie, NY | Darkside Records

Rochester, NY | Record Archive

Schenectady, NY | Love Vinyl Records

Syracuse, NY | The Sound Garden

West Babylon, NY | Looney Tunes

Williamsville, NY | Hi-Fi Hits

Troy, OH | Resignation Records

Yellow Springs, OH | Toxic Beauty Records

Tulsa, OK | Josey Records

Portland, OR | Exiled Records

Portland, OR | Music Millennium

Bethlehem, PA | Compact Disc Center

Easton, PA | Spin Me Round

Kutztown, PA | Young One Records

Lancaster, PA | Dreaming Human

Wilkes-Barre, PA | Gallery Of Sound

Spartanburg, SC | BJ Music

Rapid City, SD | Black Hills Vinyl

Clarkesville, TN | Andvinyl Records

Nashville, TN | The Groove

Arlington, TX | ZT Records

Austin, TX | Waterloo Records

Bryan, TX | Curious Collections

Dallas, TX | Josey Records

Frisco, TX | ZT Records

Houston, TX | Cactus Music

Huntsville, TX | Volume Music

Keller, TX | County Line Records

Spring, TX | Space City Audio

Spring / The Woodlands, TX | Volume Music

The Woodlands, TX | ZT Records

Taylorsville, UT | Graywhale

Virginia Beach, VA | AFK Books & Records

Bellevue, WA | Silver Platters

Longview, WA | Square Dog Books, Movies, Music

Lynnwood, WA | Silver Platters

Richland, WA | AU Records

Seattle, WA | Silver Platters

Spokane, WA | Recorded Memories

Appleton, WI | Eroding Winds

Greenfield, WI | Volta Records

Milwaukee, WI | Lilliput Records

Oshkosh, WI | Eroding Winds

South Milwaukee, WI | Omen Alternative Music + Media

New Martinsville, WV | Kraken Records

Wheeling, WV | Nail City Record

"From Zero" will be released on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

As previously reported, LINKIN PARK will play its new single "Heavy Is The Crown" at the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship opening ceremony on November 2 at 7 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. GMT) at the O2 Arena in London. Also scheduled to appear are Ashnikko, Mars Atlas Of Forts and Tiffany Aris.

"Heavy Is the Crown" is the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship Anthem, marking the band's first collaboration with Riot Games.

Since its September 24 release, "Heavy Is The Crown" has become the most-streamed Worlds anthem, with over 270 million audio streams and 57 million views on YouTube.

Late last month, LINKIN PARK added three November dates to the "From Zero" tour, in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

Photo credit: James Minchin III