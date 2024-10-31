LINKIN PARK Announces 'From Zero' U.S. Listening Events

LINKIN PARK Announces 'From Zero' U.S. Listening EventsOctober 31, 2024
LINKIN PARK has announced a series of November 9 U.S. listening events for the band's upcoming album, "From Zero", coming to a record store near you. Check the event listings and contact your local store for details. International events will be announced soon.
"From Zero" listening events, according to Linkin Park Association:
Anchorage, AK | Obsession Records
Anniston, AL | CD Cellar
Benton, AR | Retro Rose
Chandler, AZ | Zia Records
Gilbert, AZ | Rock This Town Records
Mesa, AZ | Zia Records
Phoenix, AZ | Zia Records - Bethany Home / Zia Records - Thunderbird
Tempe, AZ | Zia Records
Tuscon, ZA | Zia Records
Burbank, CA | Run Out Groove Records
Davis, CA | Armadillo Music
Napa, CA | Folklore
Oakland, CA | 1-2-3-4 Go! Records
Petaluma, CA | Paradise Found Records + Music
Studio City, CA | Licorice Pizza Records
Littletown, CO | Vinyl Valhalla
Wallingford, CT | Redscroll Records
New London, CT | Telegraph Autonomous Zone
Clearwater, FL | Kingfish Records
Lauderhill, FL | We Got The Beats
Oakland Park, FL | We Got The Beats
Macon, GA | Fresh Produce Records
Boise, ID | Modern Sounds VInyl + Music
Boise, ID | Rollin' Records
Chicago, IL | Reckless Records - Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL | Shuga Records
Elmhurst, IL | Elmhurst Records
McHenry, IL | Siren Records
Plainfield, IL | Left Round Records
Rockford, IL | Toad Hall Books + Records
Woodstock, IL | The Records Department
Evansville, IN | Space Monkey Records
Fort Wayne, IN | Welcome Back Records
Indianapolis, IN | Karma Records
Hutchinson, KS | Permanent Records
Bowling Green, KY | Hard Copies
Mandeville, LA | 22 Sound Records
Baltimore, MD | The Sound Garden
Lewiston, ME | Bull Moose
Waterville, ME | Bull Moose
Bangor, ME | Bull Moose
Scarborough, ME | Bull Moose
Dearborn, MI | Dearborn Music
Owosso, MI | Round Midnight Records
Trenton, MI | Slick Disc
Buffalo, MN | Indie Earth
Burnsville, MN | South Metro Music
Golden Valley, MN | Down In The Valley
Mankato, MN | Tune Town
Maple Grove, MN | Down In The Valley
Joplin, MO | Dig It! Record Barn
Kansas City, MO | Josey Records
Kansas City, MO | Mills Record Company
Billings, MT | Cameron Records
Bozeman, MT | Cactus Records + Gifts
Raleigh, NC | The Pour House Music Hall + Record Shop
Wake Forest, NC | Record Krate
Wilmington, NC | School Kids Records
Wilmington, NC | Yellow Dog Discs
Lincoln, ME | First Day Vinyl
Plaistow, NH | Bull Moose
Dover, NJ | Factory Records
Lanoka Harbor, NJ | Yearbook Records
Point Pleasant, NJ | Clarizio Music
Las Vegas, NV | Zia Records - Eastern
Las Vegas, NV | Zia Records - Rainbow
Brooklyn, NY | For The Record
Canandaigua, NY | Canandaigua Record Exchange
Horseheads, NY | Squatch Den Records
Poughkeepsie, NY | Darkside Records
Rochester, NY | Record Archive
Schenectady, NY | Love Vinyl Records
Syracuse, NY | The Sound Garden
West Babylon, NY | Looney Tunes
Williamsville, NY | Hi-Fi Hits
Troy, OH | Resignation Records
Yellow Springs, OH | Toxic Beauty Records
Tulsa, OK | Josey Records
Portland, OR | Exiled Records
Portland, OR | Music Millennium
Bethlehem, PA | Compact Disc Center
Easton, PA | Spin Me Round
Kutztown, PA | Young One Records
Lancaster, PA | Dreaming Human
Wilkes-Barre, PA | Gallery Of Sound
Spartanburg, SC | BJ Music
Rapid City, SD | Black Hills Vinyl
Clarkesville, TN | Andvinyl Records
Nashville, TN | The Groove
Arlington, TX | ZT Records
Austin, TX | Waterloo Records
Bryan, TX | Curious Collections
Dallas, TX | Josey Records
Frisco, TX | ZT Records
Houston, TX | Cactus Music
Huntsville, TX | Volume Music
Keller, TX | County Line Records
Spring, TX | Space City Audio
Spring / The Woodlands, TX | Volume Music
The Woodlands, TX | ZT Records
Taylorsville, UT | Graywhale
Virginia Beach, VA | AFK Books & Records
Bellevue, WA | Silver Platters
Longview, WA | Square Dog Books, Movies, Music
Lynnwood, WA | Silver Platters
Richland, WA | AU Records
Seattle, WA | Silver Platters
Spokane, WA | Recorded Memories
Appleton, WI | Eroding Winds
Greenfield, WI | Volta Records
Milwaukee, WI | Lilliput Records
Oshkosh, WI | Eroding Winds
South Milwaukee, WI | Omen Alternative Music + Media
New Martinsville, WV | Kraken Records
Wheeling, WV | Nail City Record
"From Zero" will be released on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.
"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.
As previously reported, LINKIN PARK will play its new single "Heavy Is The Crown" at the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship opening ceremony on November 2 at 7 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. GMT) at the O2 Arena in London. Also scheduled to appear are Ashnikko, Mars Atlas Of Forts and Tiffany Aris.
"Heavy Is the Crown" is the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship Anthem, marking the band's first collaboration with Riot Games.
Since its September 24 release, "Heavy Is The Crown" has become the most-streamed Worlds anthem, with over 270 million audio streams and 57 million views on YouTube.
Late last month, LINKIN PARK added three November dates to the "From Zero" tour, in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo.
In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.
"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."
According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."
Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."
Photo credit: James Minchin III
From Zero album listening events coming to a record store near you. Check the event listings and contact your local store for details. International events to be announced soon. Stay tuned.
Posted by Linkin Park on Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Comments Disclaimer And Information