LINKIN PARK Bassist On Band's Future: 'I Think That We Will Do Something Again At Some Point'

In a new interview with Duffy of the Z93 radio station, LINKIN PARK bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell was asked if he thinks there will ever be new music from him and his bandmates. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The best answer I can give is I think that we will do something again at some point. I think we'll do, hopefully, new music. And I would love to play some shows.

"The reality of it is that the timetable, I have no idea what that is or what that looks like," he explained. "And we're not trying or haven't made any progress toward doing it.

"The relationship in the band is still intact between all the guys and we're still in communication, but everybody is always in different kind of spaces. And the amount of earth that needs to be moved to begin the construction project of LINKIN PARK and whatever that may look like is a ton, and it's not going anywhere fast.

"And so it's just kind of a 'wait and see,'" Farrell added. "I know that's not the answer that anybody wants 'cause it's not really any information. But at the same time, I think it's just kind of honestly where it's at."

LINKIN PARK has been on hiatus since the death of singer Chester Bennington in 2017.

A year ago, LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda said that there are no plans for new music, albums or live shows from the band. The 46-year-old musician addressed LINKIN PARK's future during a Twitch livestream.

"The only LINKIN PARK news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks — I talk to the guys, or some of the guys," he said. "And there's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening.

"I'm just gonna say that much for now," he continued. "I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're, like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.' You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41.

Four years ago, Shinoda shot down reports that LINKIN PARK was actively searching for a replacement for Bennington. In February 2019, Shinoda took to his Twitter account to write: "Lemme clarify a rumor: we are not looking for a new singer, and if it were to happen organically, I'd be open. Seems pretty clear, yet I guess some folks have a hard time understanding.

"I'm not into predicting the future. The future will happen."

Shinoda made his comments in an apparent response to how the media covered an interview he gave to Rock Antenne. When asked about the possibility of finding a new singer, Shinoda said: "That's not my goal right now. I think it has to happen naturally. And if we find somebody that's a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody... I wouldn't wanna ever feel like we were replacing Chester."

Shinoda added: "I know the other guys, they love to get onstage, they love to be in the studio, and so to not do that would be — I don't know — almost unhealthy. If doing that means that we need to have some other people in the mix in order to do it and do it well, then we would do that... But, like I said before, it has to happen naturally. I'm not running out and putting up 'vocalist wanted' posters."

Bennington's passing was ruled a suicide soon after his body was found in July 2017 at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Chester had been candid about mental-health battles in numerous interviews over the years, saying he grappled with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and substance abuse. His struggles with drugs and alcohol landed him in rehab twice around 2006.

LINKIN PARK released a concert album titled "One More Light Live" in December 2017.