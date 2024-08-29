LINKIN PARK Is Planning Special Event Next Thursday

LINKIN PARK is inviting fans to "be part of something" on Thursday, September 5.

The invite comes less than a day after LINKIN PARK's mysterious 100-hour countdown came to an end, only to glitch, reset and start counting upwards from zero. A short time later, LINKIN PARK took to social media to post that "It's only a matter of time…" At 00:09:05, the numbers glitched again for a couple of seconds, with several fans capturing the moment and sharing it on social media. Some fans had speculated that the numbers 9 and 5 referred to the date September 5, which has now been confirmed as the day when more details will be revealed.

A message on the official LINKIN PARK web site reads simply: "Be part of something. September 5."

In addition, members of Linkin Park Underground (commonly referred to as the LPU),the official fan club of LINKIN PARK, have reportedly been e-mailed about an event in Los Angeles that's happening on the same day as the above-mentioned announcement. The event is only open to LPU members, with tickets being randomly assigned. It will reportedly take place between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time.

LINKIN PARK launched the 100-hour countdown timer on its web site and official social media accounts on Saturday, August 24. The same countdown timer was shared by the Instagram account of Welcome To Rockville, fueling speculation that some of the band's surviving members will perform at next year's edition of the Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festival, set to take place May 15-18, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This past May, Billboard reported that LINKIN PARK was considering a possible 2025 reunion tour with a female vocalist stepping in for late lead singer Chester Bennington.

LINKIN PARK's booking agency WME was reportedly taking offers for a potential tour along with headlining festival dates that would feature Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell, Billboard's sources said.

One of the sources told Billboard that LINKIN PARK was hoping to find a female vocalist to front the reunited band, a rumor which was first started in April by ORGY frontman Jay Gordon who mentioned during a radio interview that he had "heard" that LINKIN PARK was working with a "girl singer now". When pressed, Gordon continued by saying: "Don't quote me on that. I'm not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting." Jay later seemingly walked back his comments, writing in a Facebook post that he knew "nothing about any of that" and accused "people" of taking his words "out of context.".