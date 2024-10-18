LINKIN PARK To Release New Single 'Over Each Other' Next Week

LINKIN PARK will release the official music video for a new song called "Over Each Other" on Thursday, October 24. The clip was directed by LINKIN PARK's Joe Hahn, who also helmed the band's classic music videos including "Numb", "From The Inside", "What I've Done" and "Somewhere I Belong", as well as the recent single "The Emptiness Machine".

The "Over Each Other" video was shot in South Korea after LINKIN PARK's September 28 concert in the country.

"Over Each Other", "The Emptiness Machine" and the other previously released single "Heavy Is The Crown" will all appear on LINKIN PARK's upcoming album, "From Zero", due on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

Earlier today (Friday, October 18),Hahn took to his Instagram to share a few photos from the "Over Each Other" video shoot and he wrote in an accompanying message: "A couple of nights after our show in #Seoul Korea, @emilyarmstrong and I stayed in town to shoot our next music video for #OverEachOther. It has been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day and this happened! We embraced the K-ness of it all and made it feel like a K-drama. Like always, Emily crushed the performance. I'm looking forward to sharing this with you all next Thursday. Thank you to the cast, @kongseongha, the crew and the rest of the boys from @linkinpark. From Korea, with [love]. #fromzero #linkinpark".

"Heavy Is the Crown" is the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship Anthem, marking the band's first collaboration with Riot Games.

Late last month, LINKIN PARK added three November dates to the "From Zero" tour, in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

"The Emptiness Machine" is said to "channel the DNA of LINKIN PARK." Shinoda said the band feels "really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we've made together," adding that they are "weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."