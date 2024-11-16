LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA On BRAD DELSON's Absence From Reunion Tour: 'It's Kind Of A Mental Health Thing'

In a new interview with Zach Sang Show, LINKIN PARK's co-lead vocalist and main producer Mike Shinoda spoke about the absence of guitarist Brad Delson from the band's reunion tour as well as the addition of drummer/co-producer Colin Brittain.

LINKIN PARK announced its new lineup during a September 2024 one-hour global livestream of a concert in Los Angeles showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and Brittain, who have joined returning members Shinoda, Delson, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahn. Guitarist Alex Feder was filling in for Delson for the night and for all the shows LINKIN PARK has played since then.

Shinoda said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Colin Brittain, he was part of the process [for the new LINKIN PARK album 'From Zero'] just as a writer and a co-producer. I just love working with Colin. I met him in sessions and then was bringing him in to help with writing and production. And then eventually we were, like, 'Hey, dude, it turns out we need somebody to play drums.' I know that's his primary instrument. So I was, like, 'Is that something you would wanna do? It would mean stepping away from your production career.'"

Shinoda continued: "In case anybody doesn't understand the dynamic, our guitarist Brad is our guitarist — he's in the band — but he's realized that in terms of his… It's kind of a mental health thing. He doesn't love the touring and the live show lifestyle, and so he is our guitarist, but he's not playing live. So he's chosen, he found a guy named Alex who's spectacular, a really good guitarist and they get along great, and Brad chose Alex to play his parts live. But at the time, we hadn't met Alex, and so we asked Colin. I was, like, 'Brad needs somebody to play guitar, and we need a drummer. You do both equally well. What would you wanna do?' And he was just like a kid in a candy store. I think he said, 'I can't believe what you're asking me right now.' He was so excited."

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

Shinoda previously revealed that Delson had doubts about reuniting with LINKIN PARK during the early stages of the band's comeback. On the band's official podcast, Mike recalled: "Brad was hesitant. He was a little resistant. And I think it was just all the baggage of everything was hard, and we knew that, and we kept saying to him, gently, 'The door is so super open to you. We would love to have you on board. We benefit from your point of view. And we have concerns. Our dynamic that we've been working with — with the three of us and Emily and Colin — is so good, and adding anybody at all might change that. So just come in and see it, and I think you'll like it.' And he did, and he gave it a chance. And one of the first things he was saying was, like, 'I think we could write something heavier, like way heavier.'"

This past Thursday (November 14),LINKIN PARK announced a massive world tour across North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The trek will launch in January with three dates in Mexico before heading to Japan and a one-off show in Jakarta, Indonesia. Next spring and summer, LINKIN PARK will hit a number of cities the United States and end in November with a run throughout South America.

"From Zero" marks LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Photo credit: James Minchin III